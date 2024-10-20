Skip to main content
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #4 Flashcards

Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #4
  • Which of the taxon is the least specific? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Domain
    D) Domain
  • An organism's scientific name consists of which of the following? A) Family and genus B) Genus and species C) Order and family D) Species and subspecies
    B) Genus and species
  • How many clades does the Bilateria comprise?
    The Bilateria comprises two main clades: Protostomia and Deuterostomia.
  • Birds and mammals share which characteristic? A) Warm-blooded B) Scales C) Laying eggs D) Gills
    A) Warm-blooded
  • Which of the following organisms are carnivores? A) Cow B) Lion C) Rabbit D) Deer
    B) Lion
  • To what phylum and kingdom do Paramecium belong?
    Paramecium belong to the phylum Ciliophora and the kingdom Protista.
  • Which domain includes all multicellular plants and animals?
    The domain Eukarya includes all multicellular plants and animals.
  • What is another name for an animal that eats both plants and animals?
    Another name for an animal that eats both plants and animals is an omnivore.
  • Which of the following characteristics is/are used in identifying organisms by phenotypic methods? A) Morphology B) Behavior C) Biochemical properties D) All of the above
    D) All of the above
  • What are the four eukaryotic kingdoms?
    The four eukaryotic kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • Which of the following is not an anthropoid? A) Gorilla B) Human C) Lemur D) Chimpanzee
    C) Lemur
  • Which clade includes humans? A) Reptilia B) Mammalia C) Amphibia D) Aves
    B) Mammalia
  • Which of the following is a group of living organisms but is not a biological domain? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukarya D) Protista
    D) Protista
  • Which of the following groups within the domain Eukarya does not represent a single kingdom? A) Animalia B) Plantae C) Fungi D) Protista
    D) Protista
  • What is the main difference between monotremes and eutherians?
    The main difference is that monotremes lay eggs, while eutherians give birth to live young.
  • Which of the following represents a monophyletic group? A) Reptiles B) Birds C) Fish D) Mammals
    D) Mammals
  • Which of the following are gnathostomes? A) Lampreys B) Sharks C) Hagfish D) Amphioxus
    B) Sharks
  • Which domain includes complex multicellular organisms?
    The domain Eukarya includes complex multicellular organisms.
  • Which is the most specific classification level? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
    D) Species
  • Which of the following is not an arthropod? A) Spider B) Crab C) Snail D) Insect
    C) Snail
  • Which statement about calico cats is false? A) They are mostly female B) They are a breed of cat C) They have a unique color pattern D) They can be male
    B) They are a breed of cat
  • Which of these is not a difference between insects and spiders? A) Number of legs B) Body segments C) Presence of wings D) Type of eyes
    D) Type of eyes
  • Which of the following is a herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Shark
    B) Rabbit
  • Which of the following is the largest and most inclusive of Linnaeus's taxonomic categories? A) Species B) Genus C) Family D) Domain
    D) Domain
  • The domain Eukarya includes which of the following kingdoms? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Animalia D) Viruses
    C) Animalia
  • Which of the following group is most closely related to mammals? A) Birds B) Reptiles C) Amphibians D) Fish
    B) Reptiles
  • What three traits are used to classify organisms?
    Traits such as cellular structure, genetic makeup, and methods of energy acquisition are used to classify organisms.
  • What is an example of a herbivore?
    An example of a herbivore is a rabbit.
  • What genus are humans in?
    Humans are in the genus Homo.
  • Which of these groups represents organisms that are heterotrophs? A) Plants B) Fungi C) Algae D) Cyanobacteria
    B) Fungi
  • How are statements organized in dichotomous keys?
    Statements in dichotomous keys are organized in pairs of contrasting statements.
  • How are carnivores and omnivores alike? How are they different?
    Both carnivores and omnivores eat animals, but omnivores also eat plants.
  • A spider is not an insect. True or False?
    True, a spider is not an insect.
  • Which of the following are crustaceans? A) Crab B) Spider C) Snail D) Worm
    A) Crab
  • What is the species name for Homo sapiens?
    The species name for Homo sapiens is sapiens.
  • Which is the largest group of vertebrates? A) Mammals B) Birds C) Fish D) Reptiles
    C) Fish
  • For Homo sapiens, what is the genus name?
    The genus name for Homo sapiens is Homo.