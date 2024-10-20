Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #4 Flashcards
Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #4
Which of the taxon is the least specific? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Domain
D) DomainAn organism's scientific name consists of which of the following? A) Family and genus B) Genus and species C) Order and family D) Species and subspecies
B) Genus and speciesHow many clades does the Bilateria comprise?
The Bilateria comprises two main clades: Protostomia and Deuterostomia.Birds and mammals share which characteristic? A) Warm-blooded B) Scales C) Laying eggs D) Gills
A) Warm-bloodedWhich of the following organisms are carnivores? A) Cow B) Lion C) Rabbit D) Deer
B) LionTo what phylum and kingdom do Paramecium belong?
Paramecium belong to the phylum Ciliophora and the kingdom Protista.Which domain includes all multicellular plants and animals?
The domain Eukarya includes all multicellular plants and animals.What is another name for an animal that eats both plants and animals?
Another name for an animal that eats both plants and animals is an omnivore.Which of the following characteristics is/are used in identifying organisms by phenotypic methods? A) Morphology B) Behavior C) Biochemical properties D) All of the above
D) All of the aboveOf the following four organisms, which is an example of a herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Shark
B) RabbitWhat are the four eukaryotic kingdoms?
The four eukaryotic kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.What are the four kingdoms of Eukarya?
The four kingdoms of Eukarya are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.Which of the following is not an anthropoid? A) Gorilla B) Human C) Lemur D) Chimpanzee
C) LemurWhich clade includes humans? A) Reptilia B) Mammalia C) Amphibia D) Aves
B) MammaliaWhich of the following is a group of living organisms but is not a biological domain? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Eukarya D) Protista
D) ProtistaWhich of the following groups within the domain Eukarya does not represent a single kingdom? A) Animalia B) Plantae C) Fungi D) Protista
D) ProtistaWhat is the main difference between monotremes and eutherians?
The main difference is that monotremes lay eggs, while eutherians give birth to live young.Which of the following represents a monophyletic group? A) Reptiles B) Birds C) Fish D) Mammals
D) MammalsWhich of the following are gnathostomes? A) Lampreys B) Sharks C) Hagfish D) Amphioxus
B) SharksWhich domain includes complex multicellular organisms?
The domain Eukarya includes complex multicellular organisms.Which is the most specific classification level? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
D) SpeciesWhich of the following is not an arthropod? A) Spider B) Crab C) Snail D) Insect
C) SnailWhich statement about calico cats is false? A) They are mostly female B) They are a breed of cat C) They have a unique color pattern D) They can be male
B) They are a breed of catWhich of the following is an example of an herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Shark
B) RabbitWhich of these is not a difference between insects and spiders? A) Number of legs B) Body segments C) Presence of wings D) Type of eyes
D) Type of eyesWhich of the following is a herbivore? A) Lion B) Rabbit C) Eagle D) Shark
B) RabbitWhich of the following is the largest and most inclusive of Linnaeus's taxonomic categories? A) Species B) Genus C) Family D) Domain
D) DomainThe domain Eukarya includes which of the following kingdoms? A) Bacteria B) Archaea C) Animalia D) Viruses
C) AnimaliaWhich of the following group is most closely related to mammals? A) Birds B) Reptiles C) Amphibians D) Fish
B) ReptilesWhat three traits are used to classify organisms?
Traits such as cellular structure, genetic makeup, and methods of energy acquisition are used to classify organisms.What is an example of a herbivore?
An example of a herbivore is a rabbit.What genus are humans in?
Humans are in the genus Homo.Which of these groups represents organisms that are heterotrophs? A) Plants B) Fungi C) Algae D) Cyanobacteria
B) FungiHow are statements organized in dichotomous keys?
Statements in dichotomous keys are organized in pairs of contrasting statements.How are carnivores and omnivores alike? How are they different?
Both carnivores and omnivores eat animals, but omnivores also eat plants.A spider is not an insect. True or False?
True, a spider is not an insect.Which of the following are crustaceans? A) Crab B) Spider C) Snail D) Worm
A) CrabWhat is the species name for Homo sapiens?
The species name for Homo sapiens is sapiens.Which is the largest group of vertebrates? A) Mammals B) Birds C) Fish D) Reptiles
C) FishFor Homo sapiens, what is the genus name?
The genus name for Homo sapiens is Homo.