Introduction to Taxonomy quiz #5 Flashcards

Organisms are classified to organize and understand the diversity of life, and to identify and name species.
What phylum do fish belong to?
Fish belong to the phylum Chordata.
Which of the following is a monotreme? A) Kangaroo B) Platypus C) Elephant D) Whale
B) Platypus
Which of the following groups would have the most closely related organisms? A) Family B) Order C) Class D) Phylum
A) Family
Which is not a typical adult amphibian characteristic? A) Lungs B) Scales C) Moist skin D) Cold-blooded
B) Scales
Which group of organisms is most closely related to plants? A) Fungi B) Algae C) Bacteria D) Animals
B) Algae
Which of the following phyla is the most diverse and numerous of all animal phyla? A) Arthropoda B) Mollusca C) Chordata D) Annelida
A) Arthropoda
Which of the following is the correct order of the taxonomic hierarchy? A) Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species B) Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species C) Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, Kingdom D) Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, Kingdom, Phylum
B) Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
Which of the following characteristics is exhibited by both monotremes and marsupials? A) Laying eggs B) Live birth C) Pouch for young D) Placenta
C) Pouch for young
Which of the following taxonomic levels is most inclusive? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Domain
D) Domain
Which of the following belong to the lobe-fin clade? A) Sharks B) Lungfish C) Rays D) Eels
B) Lungfish
Which is not part of the Eukarya domain? A) Animals B) Plants C) Bacteria D) Fungi
C) Bacteria
Which taxa is the most specific? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Species
D) Species
Which of the following organisms are most closely related? A) Lion and tiger B) Shark and dolphin C) Frog and snake D) Eagle and penguin
A) Lion and tiger
Which of the following is a trait most typically used to classify trees? A) Leaf shape B) Bark texture C) Root depth D) Flower color
A) Leaf shape
What is the correct order of classification for living things?
The correct order of classification is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
All organisms in a group are most similar in which level of the taxonomic classification system?
All organisms in a group are most similar at the species level.
What is the correct hierarchy of taxonomic groups?
The correct hierarchy is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
What is the order of the taxonomic levels from least specific to most specific?
The order from least specific to most specific is Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species.
What is a monophyletic group?
A monophyletic group is a group of organisms that includes an ancestor and all of its descendants.
Which of the following identifies the levels of classification in correct order? A) Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species B) Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species C) Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, Kingdom D) Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species, Kingdom, Phylum
B) Domain, Kingdom, Phylum, Class, Order, Family, Genus, Species
When grouping organisms, which of the following is considered the most inclusive category? A) Family B) Order C) Genus D) Domain
D) Domain
Which of the following groups are mollusks? A) Snails B) Crabs C) Spiders D) Worms
A) Snails
Which of the following would not fit in a biological classification system? A) Viruses B) Bacteria C) Fungi D) Plants
A) Viruses
Which group is the most numerous and diverse group of vertebrates? A) Mammals B) Birds C) Fish D) Reptiles
C) Fish
Which of the following organisms are least closely related? A) Lion and tiger B) Shark and dolphin C) Frog and snake D) Eagle and penguin
B) Shark and dolphin
Which domain includes multicellular organisms?
The domain Eukarya includes multicellular organisms.
Which of the following is considered an insect? A) Spider B) Crab C) Ant D) Snail
C) Ant
Which of the following classification categories for humans is not correct? A) Kingdom: Animalia B) Phylum: Chordata C) Class: Reptilia D) Order: Primates
C) Class: Reptilia
Which of the following statements about bees is true? A) Bees are mammals B) Bees are insects C) Bees are reptiles D) Bees are amphibians
B) Bees are insects
Which of the following is how fin fish are categorized? A) Mammals B) Reptiles C) Amphibians D) Fish
D) Fish
Which of the following best contrasts herbivores and carnivores?
Herbivores eat plants, while carnivores eat other animals.
What did scientists do to study the drongos?
Scientists observed the behavior and interactions of drongos with other species to study them.
Along any one lineage, what is the term for a shared derived characteristic?
A shared derived characteristic along a lineage is called a synapomorphy.
How are omnivores similar to carnivores?
Omnivores and carnivores both eat animals, but omnivores also eat plants.
Which of the following is a tetrapod? Select all that apply. A) Frog B) Fish C) Bird D) Snake
A) Frog, C) Bird, D) Snake
Are calico cats rare?
Calico cats are not rare, but male calico cats are rare due to their genetic makeup.
What is the highest taxonomic rank of organisms?
The highest taxonomic rank of organisms is domain.
Which of the following is used for identification in taxonomy? A) Dichotomous keys B) Genetic analysis C) Morphological characteristics D) All of the above
D) All of the above
What are the 7 levels of classification for a rabbit?
The 7 levels of classification for a rabbit are Kingdom: Animalia, Phylum: Chordata, Class: Mammalia, Order: Lagomorpha, Family: Leporidae, Genus: Oryctolagus, Species: Oryctolagus cuniculus.