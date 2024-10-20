Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes exam Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Biome
    A large area on Earth with distinctive climate, flora, and fauna.
  • Terrestrial Biomes
    Biomes specifically found on land.
  • What characterizes terrestrial biomes?
    Climate and vegetation.
  • Echotone
    A transitional zone between two or more biomes with mixed characteristics.
  • Disturbance
    A short-lived event that significantly changes or disrupts the structure and function of an ecosystem.
  • What is a disturbance regime?
    Regular or predictable disturbances that a community depends on for long-term survival.
  • Example of a disturbance
    Wildfires.
  • How do disturbances influence species distribution?
    By creating new opportunities for species to disperse and spread.
  • What is the role of regular wildfires in some biomes?
    To prevent fuel accumulation and avoid larger, more destructive fires.
  • Flora
    Dominant plants in a biome.
  • Fauna
    Typical animals in a biome.
  • What is the significance of understanding biome dynamics?
    It is crucial for grasping ecosystem resilience and biodiversity.
  • How do biomes across different continents compare?
    They are similar but not perfectly identical.
  • What can cause variations in biomes across continents?
    Differences in species and local conditions.
  • What is the impact of a large, destructive fire on a community?
    It can completely wipe out the community.
  • Why are boundaries between biomes not clear-cut?
    Because they gradually transition into each other.
  • What is the role of fuel in wildfires?
    Accumulated branches, twigs, and leaves serve as fuel for wildfires.
  • How do regular small fires benefit a community?
    They prevent the accumulation of fuel, reducing the risk of larger fires.
  • What is the relationship between disturbances and resource availability?
    Disturbances can influence resource availability by altering the ecosystem structure.
  • Why do some biomes depend on disturbances?
    To maintain ecological balance and prevent destructive events.
  • What is an example of a biome that relies on regular wildfires?
    Giant sequoia forests in California.
  • How do disturbances create new opportunities for species?
    By disrupting the ecosystem, allowing species to disperse and spread.
  • What happens without a regular disturbance regime?
    Fuel accumulates, leading to larger, more destructive fires.
  • What is the importance of studying terrestrial biomes?
    To understand the unique ecosystems and their dynamics.
  • How do biomes contribute to biodiversity?
    By hosting unique ecosystems with diverse species.
  • What is the effect of a disturbance on an ecosystem's structure?
    It significantly changes or disrupts the structure.
  • Why are biomes dynamic?
    Because of disturbances that alter their structure and function.
  • What is the role of climate in defining a biome?
    Climate is a primary characteristic that defines a biome.
  • How do biomes transition into each other?
    Through echotones, which are gradual transitional zones.