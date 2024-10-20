Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Biome A large area on Earth with distinctive climate, flora, and fauna.

Terrestrial Biomes Biomes specifically found on land.

What characterizes terrestrial biomes? Climate and vegetation.

Echotone A transitional zone between two or more biomes with mixed characteristics.

Disturbance A short-lived event that significantly changes or disrupts the structure and function of an ecosystem.

What is a disturbance regime? Regular or predictable disturbances that a community depends on for long-term survival.

Example of a disturbance Wildfires.

How do disturbances influence species distribution? By creating new opportunities for species to disperse and spread.

What is the role of regular wildfires in some biomes? To prevent fuel accumulation and avoid larger, more destructive fires.

Flora Dominant plants in a biome.

Fauna Typical animals in a biome.

What is the significance of understanding biome dynamics? It is crucial for grasping ecosystem resilience and biodiversity.

How do biomes across different continents compare? They are similar but not perfectly identical.

What can cause variations in biomes across continents? Differences in species and local conditions.

What is the impact of a large, destructive fire on a community? It can completely wipe out the community.

Why are boundaries between biomes not clear-cut? Because they gradually transition into each other.

What is the role of fuel in wildfires? Accumulated branches, twigs, and leaves serve as fuel for wildfires.

How do regular small fires benefit a community? They prevent the accumulation of fuel, reducing the risk of larger fires.

What is the relationship between disturbances and resource availability? Disturbances can influence resource availability by altering the ecosystem structure.

Why do some biomes depend on disturbances? To maintain ecological balance and prevent destructive events.

What is an example of a biome that relies on regular wildfires? Giant sequoia forests in California.

How do disturbances create new opportunities for species? By disrupting the ecosystem, allowing species to disperse and spread.

What happens without a regular disturbance regime? Fuel accumulates, leading to larger, more destructive fires.

What is the importance of studying terrestrial biomes? To understand the unique ecosystems and their dynamics.

How do biomes contribute to biodiversity? By hosting unique ecosystems with diverse species.

What is the effect of a disturbance on an ecosystem's structure? It significantly changes or disrupts the structure.

Why are biomes dynamic? Because of disturbances that alter their structure and function.

What is the role of climate in defining a biome? Climate is a primary characteristic that defines a biome.