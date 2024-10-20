Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes exam Flashcards
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes exam
Terms in this set (29)
- BiomeA large area on Earth with distinctive climate, flora, and fauna.
- Terrestrial BiomesBiomes specifically found on land.
- What characterizes terrestrial biomes?Climate and vegetation.
- EchotoneA transitional zone between two or more biomes with mixed characteristics.
- DisturbanceA short-lived event that significantly changes or disrupts the structure and function of an ecosystem.
- What is a disturbance regime?Regular or predictable disturbances that a community depends on for long-term survival.
- Example of a disturbanceWildfires.
- How do disturbances influence species distribution?By creating new opportunities for species to disperse and spread.
- What is the role of regular wildfires in some biomes?To prevent fuel accumulation and avoid larger, more destructive fires.
- FloraDominant plants in a biome.
- FaunaTypical animals in a biome.
- What is the significance of understanding biome dynamics?It is crucial for grasping ecosystem resilience and biodiversity.
- How do biomes across different continents compare?They are similar but not perfectly identical.
- What can cause variations in biomes across continents?Differences in species and local conditions.
- What is the impact of a large, destructive fire on a community?It can completely wipe out the community.
- Why are boundaries between biomes not clear-cut?Because they gradually transition into each other.
- What is the role of fuel in wildfires?Accumulated branches, twigs, and leaves serve as fuel for wildfires.
- How do regular small fires benefit a community?They prevent the accumulation of fuel, reducing the risk of larger fires.
- What is the relationship between disturbances and resource availability?Disturbances can influence resource availability by altering the ecosystem structure.
- Why do some biomes depend on disturbances?To maintain ecological balance and prevent destructive events.
- What is an example of a biome that relies on regular wildfires?Giant sequoia forests in California.
- How do disturbances create new opportunities for species?By disrupting the ecosystem, allowing species to disperse and spread.
- What happens without a regular disturbance regime?Fuel accumulates, leading to larger, more destructive fires.
- What is the importance of studying terrestrial biomes?To understand the unique ecosystems and their dynamics.
- How do biomes contribute to biodiversity?By hosting unique ecosystems with diverse species.
- What is the effect of a disturbance on an ecosystem's structure?It significantly changes or disrupts the structure.
- Why are biomes dynamic?Because of disturbances that alter their structure and function.
- What is the role of climate in defining a biome?Climate is a primary characteristic that defines a biome.
- How do biomes transition into each other?Through echotones, which are gradual transitional zones.