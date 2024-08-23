In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to terrestrial biomes. Now a biome can be defined as a large area on Earth with a distinctive climate, dominant plants that we call flora, and typical animals that we call fauna. Now, terrestrial biomes are those that are specifically found on land. And later in our course, we will shift our focus over to aquatic biomes, those found on water, but for now, we focus on terrestrial biomes. Terrestrial biomes are primarily characterized by their climate and by their vegetation.

Now, it's important to note that each of these biomes is going to host unique ecosystems, which means that the same biomes found across the globe on different continents are going to be very similar to each other, but they're not going to be perfectly identical to each other. And so, although that may seem obvious, it's important to point out. For example, if we take a look at our world map down below color-coded to the terrestrial biomes, notice that the ones in yellow here are deserts. And although deserts are found across the globe on different continents and all share similar characteristics, like low precipitation, they're not all perfectly identical to each other. So, for example, the desert in North Africa, the Sahara Desert, has camels in it, but the deserts in North America do not.

Now another important point is that the boundaries between each biome on this map look like they're very clear and distinct. However, in reality, the boundaries between neighboring biomes are going to slowly and gradually transition into each other, creating what's known as an ecotone. And so an ecotone is a transitional zone between two or more biomes, often with mixed characteristics between each of the neighboring biomes, making it extremely difficult to determine the boundaries of these biomes, which is why there are slightly different versions of maps like this with slightly different boundaries. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these terrestrial biomes in their own separate videos. So that concludes this introduction.

I'll see you in our next video.