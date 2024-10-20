Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #2 Flashcards
Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #2
Where are savannas typically found?
Savannas are typically found in regions with warm temperatures, such as parts of Africa, South America, and Australia.Which of these biomes is characterized by little rainfall?
Deserts are characterized by little rainfall.Location 1 is most likely located in which of the following terrestrial biomes? a. Desert b. Rainforest c. Tundra d. Savanna
Without specific context, it's difficult to determine, but deserts are characterized by low precipitation.Which of the following is a biome found at and as seen in the diagram? a. Taiga b. Savanna c. Rainforest d. Chaparral
Without specific context, it's difficult to determine, but all listed options are terrestrial biomes.Which of these animals would most likely be found in a tundra biome?
Animals like polar bears, arctic foxes, and caribou are typically found in tundra biomes.The presence of permafrost is a characteristic of which major biome?
The tundra biome is characterized by the presence of permafrost.Which biome is characterized by the presence of permafrost?
The tundra biome is characterized by the presence of permafrost.How does a savanna differ from a grassland?
Savannas have scattered trees and are typically warmer with seasonal rainfall, while grasslands have fewer trees and more consistent rainfall.What is one difference between savanna and grassland biomes?
Savannas have scattered trees and seasonal rainfall, while grasslands have fewer trees and more consistent rainfall.Which of these is the largest terrestrial biome on Earth?
The taiga, or boreal forest, is the largest terrestrial biome on Earth.Which biome is prominent in North America? a. Taiga b. Savanna c. Rainforest d. Chaparral
a. TaigaWhich of the following biomes is characterized by short growing seasons?
The tundra biome is characterized by short growing seasons.Which statement about biomes is true?
Biomes are large areas characterized by distinct climates, flora, and fauna.Which biome covers the largest part of Earth's surface?
The taiga, or boreal forest, covers the largest part of Earth's terrestrial surface.What are the abiotic factors that typically define a biome?
Abiotic factors include climate, soil type, and availability of water.What two characteristics are the most important in determining the distribution of a biome?
Climate and vegetation are the most important characteristics in determining the distribution of a biome.Which biome is characterized by permafrost?
The tundra biome is characterized by permafrost.Which of the following attributes is characteristic of savannas but not of grasslands?
Savannas are characterized by scattered trees and seasonal rainfall.Which of the following are features of an arboreal habitat?
Features include trees and vegetation that support life above ground.Which biome receives the most rain?
Tropical rainforests receive the most rain.In which biome are you most likely to find grasses?
Grasslands are most likely to have abundant grasses.Which of the following is not a characteristic of the rainforest biome?
Rainforests are not characterized by low rainfall; they receive high amounts of precipitation.Why is the tundra treeless?
The tundra is treeless due to low temperatures, short growing seasons, and permafrost.Which biome is characterized by a layer of permafrost?
The tundra biome is characterized by a layer of permafrost.Which biome has long cold winters and short summers?
The taiga, or boreal forest, has long cold winters and short summers.Which of the following is not a terrestrial biome?
Aquatic biomes are not terrestrial biomes.What is the main reason that the tundra does not have large plants?
The tundra lacks large plants due to permafrost and short growing seasons.Which of the following is not true of deciduous forests?
Deciduous forests do not have evergreen trees; they have trees that shed leaves seasonally.Which biome type occupies the largest area on Earth?
The taiga, or boreal forest, occupies the largest area on Earth.Where are Earth's most diverse and productive biomes located?
Earth's most diverse and productive biomes are located in tropical rainforests.Which biome is characterized by a layer of permanently frozen land?
The tundra biome is characterized by a layer of permanently frozen land.Which of the following is an abiotic factor in a biome?
Climate is an abiotic factor in a biome.What do deserts and chaparral have in common?
Both deserts and chaparral have low precipitation and can experience extreme temperatures.Which of the following is not a biome?
A city is not a biome.The changing of 4 distinct seasons is best viewed in which biome?
Temperate deciduous forests experience four distinct seasons.What are the characteristics of a savanna?
Savannas are characterized by warm temperatures, seasonal rainfall, and scattered trees.Which of the following is not true about the evolution of biomes?
Biomes do not evolve rapidly; they change slowly over time due to climatic shifts.Which of these biomes generally lies between tundra and temperate broadleaf forest?
The taiga, or boreal forest, generally lies between tundra and temperate broadleaf forest.How are biomes classified?
Biomes are classified based on climate, vegetation, and geographic location.Which of the following statements about biomes is false?
Biomes are not static; they can change due to disturbances and climatic shifts.