Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #5 Flashcards

Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #5
What is the main takeaway from studying disturbances in terrestrial biomes?
Disturbances are natural processes that can maintain ecosystem health and biodiversity when they occur at appropriate intervals.How do biomes on different continents demonstrate both similarity and diversity?
They demonstrate similarity in climate and vegetation but diversity in species due to geographic and evolutionary differences.What is the relationship between biomes and ecosystems?
A biome contains multiple ecosystems, each with its own community of organisms and interactions.How can understanding biomes help in conservation efforts?
Understanding biomes helps identify critical habitats and informs strategies to protect biodiversity and ecosystem services.What is the importance of regular small fires in forested biomes?
Regular small fires reduce fuel buildup and help prevent catastrophic wildfires, supporting forest health.How do disturbances promote species diversity?
Disturbances create new habitats and opportunities for different species to establish, increasing diversity.Why is it important to recognize the dynamic nature of biomes?
Recognizing the dynamic nature of biomes helps us understand how ecosystems respond to change and maintain resilience.How do human activities influence disturbances in terrestrial biomes?
Human activities can alter disturbance regimes, sometimes suppressing natural events or causing more frequent and intense disturbances.What is an ecotone in the context of terrestrial biomes?
An ecotone is a transitional zone between two or more biomes, often displaying mixed characteristics from each neighboring biome. This makes it difficult to determine clear boundaries between biomes.Why are regular small wildfires important in some forested biomes?
Regular small wildfires help prevent the buildup of fuel on the forest floor, reducing the risk of large, destructive fires. This process supports the long-term survival and health of the community.