Introduction to Terrestrial Biomes quiz #5 Flashcards

What is the main takeaway from studying disturbances in terrestrial biomes? Disturbances are natural processes that can maintain ecosystem health and biodiversity when they occur at appropriate intervals.

How do biomes on different continents demonstrate both similarity and diversity? They demonstrate similarity in climate and vegetation but diversity in species due to geographic and evolutionary differences.

What is the relationship between biomes and ecosystems? A biome contains multiple ecosystems, each with its own community of organisms and interactions.

How can understanding biomes help in conservation efforts? Understanding biomes helps identify critical habitats and informs strategies to protect biodiversity and ecosystem services.

What is the importance of regular small fires in forested biomes? Regular small fires reduce fuel buildup and help prevent catastrophic wildfires, supporting forest health.

How do disturbances promote species diversity? Disturbances create new habitats and opportunities for different species to establish, increasing diversity.