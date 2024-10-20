Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions

Introduction to the Cytoskeleton definitions
  • Cytoskeleton

    A dynamic network of protein filaments providing structural support, intracellular transport, and facilitating cell movement and division.

  • Microtubules

    Cytoskeletal structures serving as highways for motor proteins to transport vesicles, organelles, and other cellular components.

  • Vesicles

    Membrane-bound sacs that transport materials within cells, often moved by motor proteins along microtubules.

  • Actin Filaments

    Thin, flexible protein strands in the cytoskeleton involved in cellular movement, shape maintenance, and division, but not in vesicle transport by motor proteins.

  • Microfilaments

    Thin, flexible protein filaments composed of actin, crucial for cellular movement, shape maintenance, and division, but not for vesicle transport by motor proteins.

  • Cellular Movement

    The process by which cells move or change position using structures like actin filaments, cilia, or flagella, enabling functions such as motility, division, and environmental interaction.

  • Intermediate Filaments

    Provide structural support and maintain cell shape, not involved in vesicle transport by motor proteins.

  • Structural Integrity

    The ability of a cell's structure to maintain its shape and resist deformation, primarily provided by intermediate filaments in the cytoskeleton.

  • Cilia

    Hair-like structures on cell surfaces that move objects in the environment relative to the cell, commonly found in the respiratory and digestive tracts.

  • Flagella

    A whip-like structure that propels a cell through its environment, functioning like a tail to enable movement, as seen in sperm cells.

  • Sperm Cell

    A male gamete with a flagellum, enabling it to swim towards the egg for fertilization, carrying half the genetic material needed to form a new organism.

  • Digestive Tract Cells

    Cells in the digestive tract use cilia to move food particles towards them for digestion, aiding in nutrient absorption and maintaining gut health.