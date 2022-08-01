in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the sido skeleton. And so the sido skeleton, as implied by the sido prefix, is a network of elongated proteins that are found in the cytoplasm of a cell, and the site of skeleton is going to have multiple different functions now, also implied by the term sido skeleton. It has a resemblance to our own skeletons, and so, just like our skeletons gives our bodies its shape and structure. The sido skeleton of cells does something similar, and so it's functions include providing cell shape as well as cell structure as well. But once again we know that the site of skeleton has multiple different functions. So not only does it provide the cell with its shape and structure, but it's also very important for cell movement, transportation and bio signaling as well. Now, really, there are three major components of the sido skeleton, and we've got those three major components number down below here, and those are the micro filaments, the intermediate filaments and the micro tubules. And so the micro filaments are the smallest component of the sido skeleton there, the smallest in size and usually micro filaments are going to be made of thin rods of repeating acting proteins, and so acting is the name of a protein that will repeatedly come together to build micro filaments. Now intermediate filaments, as their name implies, are intermediate and size, and so that means that it's going to be right in the middle. It's going to be larger than micro filaments, but smaller than the micro tubules and intermediate filaments. Turns out that they're made of a lot of different types of proteins, and so they could be made of variable proteins. Now the micro tubules, on the other hand, are going to be the largest component of the sido skeleton, so they're the largest in size. And, as their name implies, with the tube, you'll hear they are forming these large tubes that are made up of repeating tubular in proteins. And so these two Bulent proteins will repeatedly come together to build the micro tubules. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better idea of this site of skeleton here, and so notice that we're saying that the site of skeleton has somewhat of a resemblance to our own skeletons here. And so you can see that through fluorescence microscopy we can actually, uh, turn components of the side of skeleton different colors, just like you can see here that the skeleton hand here is having different colors. And so notice over here on the far left, we're showing you the micro filaments. And in this, uh, image here, you can see that the components of the micro filaments are filled, are colored in red here, and those red you can see are filling up the cell. So they're found throughout the cytoplasm of the cell. And also, micro filaments are going to be the smallest and diameter, as we indicated up above. So, uh, in terms of diameter, this way they are the smallest in diameter. From this end to this end, right here on DSO next. What we have are the intermediate filaments here in the middle, and the intermediate filaments, as we indicated, are intermediate inside. So they're a little bit longer here than the micro filaments. And you could see that they are shown in green here in this image and then the micro tubules, which are the largest in size. They're going to come together to form this large tube that you see over here. And they're also colored in green over here in this image as well. And so what you'll notice is that the site, oh, skeleton really fills up the entire space of the cytoplasm of a cell. And once again, it plays very, very important roles for giving the salads shape its structure, providing movement, transportation and bio signaling. And so this year concludes our introduction to the site of Skeleton, and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.

