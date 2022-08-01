5. Cell Components
Introduction to the Cytoskeleton
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the sido skeleton. And so the sido skeleton, as implied by the sido prefix, is a network of elongated proteins that are found in the cytoplasm of a cell, and the site of skeleton is going to have multiple different functions now, also implied by the term sido skeleton. It has a resemblance to our own skeletons, and so, just like our skeletons gives our bodies its shape and structure. The sido skeleton of cells does something similar, and so it's functions include providing cell shape as well as cell structure as well. But once again we know that the site of skeleton has multiple different functions. So not only does it provide the cell with its shape and structure, but it's also very important for cell movement, transportation and bio signaling as well. Now, really, there are three major components of the sido skeleton, and we've got those three major components number down below here, and those are the micro filaments, the intermediate filaments and the micro tubules. And so the micro filaments are the smallest component of the sido skeleton there, the smallest in size and usually micro filaments are going to be made of thin rods of repeating acting proteins, and so acting is the name of a protein that will repeatedly come together to build micro filaments. Now intermediate filaments, as their name implies, are intermediate and size, and so that means that it's going to be right in the middle. It's going to be larger than micro filaments, but smaller than the micro tubules and intermediate filaments. Turns out that they're made of a lot of different types of proteins, and so they could be made of variable proteins. Now the micro tubules, on the other hand, are going to be the largest component of the sido skeleton, so they're the largest in size. And, as their name implies, with the tube, you'll hear they are forming these large tubes that are made up of repeating tubular in proteins. And so these two Bulent proteins will repeatedly come together to build the micro tubules. And so let's take a look at our image down below to get a better idea of this site of skeleton here, and so notice that we're saying that the site of skeleton has somewhat of a resemblance to our own skeletons here. And so you can see that through fluorescence microscopy we can actually, uh, turn components of the side of skeleton different colors, just like you can see here that the skeleton hand here is having different colors. And so notice over here on the far left, we're showing you the micro filaments. And in this, uh, image here, you can see that the components of the micro filaments are filled, are colored in red here, and those red you can see are filling up the cell. So they're found throughout the cytoplasm of the cell. And also, micro filaments are going to be the smallest and diameter, as we indicated up above. So, uh, in terms of diameter, this way they are the smallest in diameter. From this end to this end, right here on DSO next. What we have are the intermediate filaments here in the middle, and the intermediate filaments, as we indicated, are intermediate inside. So they're a little bit longer here than the micro filaments. And you could see that they are shown in green here in this image and then the micro tubules, which are the largest in size. They're going to come together to form this large tube that you see over here. And they're also colored in green over here in this image as well. And so what you'll notice is that the site, oh, skeleton really fills up the entire space of the cytoplasm of a cell. And once again, it plays very, very important roles for giving the salads shape its structure, providing movement, transportation and bio signaling. And so this year concludes our introduction to the site of Skeleton, and we'll be able to apply these concepts as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.
What component of the cytoskeletons do motor proteins use to transport vesicles?
A
Actin.
B
Microfilaments.
C
Microtubules.
D
Intermediate filaments.
Cilia & Flagella
in this video, we're going to distinguish between cilia and Flood Gela and so the micro tubules that we introduced in our last lesson video as one of the major components of the site of skeleton are actually a major structural component of two cellular structures. Cilia and flood jello, and both cilia and flow Gela provide cell movement, which means that the micro tubules are very important for cell movement. As we introduced in our last lesson video and so down below, we're going to distinguish between cilia and flood Gela now cilia consists of multiple short hair like structures that move like ORs and can either move objects in the surroundings relative to the cell. Or they can help provide cell movement itself, allowing the cell to move throughout its environment. Now Fla. Gela. On the other hand, instead of being short, they're actually much longer tail like structures that actually move like a whip in order to provide cell movement. And so Fla Gela typically are not going to be used to move other objects in the surrounding like what cilia can sometimes be used for. Fla. Gela are mainly used to provide cell movement, and so down below. We could take a look at our image to distinguish cilia and flew Gela. And so over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you a scanning micrografx of cilia. And so you can see that these structures that you see here are the short hair like structures that we were talking about before that can move like yours in order to either move objects in the surroundings or to move the cell itself. And so notice that there are multiple off the cilia here, and they are shorter hair like structures. Now, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you a scanning electron micrografx of some sperm cells. And so these sperm cells have flood Gela. And so you can see that here is the body of the cell, and the long tail that comes off of the body of the cell right here are referred to as the flu, Gela. And so these tales are much, much longer than the short cilia. And once again they move like whips to provide cell movement. And so this year concludes our introduction to cilia and flow, Gela and how they're both made of micro tubules which means that micro tubules are important for cell movement. And so we'll be able to get some practice applying some of the concepts that we've learned here as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
In human cells, ___________________ are used to move a cell within its environment while ___________________ are used to move objects in the environment relative to the cell.
A
Cilia, pseudopodia.
B
Flagella; cilia.
C
Cilia; flagella.
D
Microfilaments; microtubules.
