Introduction to the Cytoskeleton quiz Flashcards

What are the main structural components of cilia and flagella?
Microtubules are the main structural components of both cilia and flagella.
How do cilia and flagella differ in their structure and function?
Cilia are short, hair-like structures that move like ores, while flagella are long, tail-like structures that move like whips.
What is the primary function of flagella in cells?
Flagella primarily provide cell movement.
How do cilia contribute to cell movement and the movement of surrounding objects?
Cilia can move objects in the surroundings relative to the cell or help the cell move throughout its environment.
How do microtubules contribute to cell movement?
Microtubules are important for cell movement as they are major structural components of cilia and flagella.
What is the difference in movement between cilia and flagella?
Cilia move like ores, while flagella move like whips.
What is the cytoskeleton, and where is it located?
The cytoskeleton is a network of elongated proteins located in the cytoplasm of a cell.
What are the three major components of the cytoskeleton?
The three major components are microfilaments, intermediate filaments, and microtubules.
Which cytoskeleton component is the smallest in size?
Microfilaments are the smallest in size.
What protein subunits make up microfilaments?
Microfilaments are made up of repeating actin protein subunits.
What is the size relationship of intermediate filaments compared to other cytoskeleton components?
Intermediate filaments are intermediate in size, not the smallest or the largest.
What is the primary function of microtubules in the cytoskeleton?
Microtubules provide structural support and are involved in cell movement and transportation.
What protein subunits make up microtubules?
Microtubules are made up of repeating tubulin protein subunits.
How does the cytoskeleton contribute to cell movement?
The cytoskeleton provides structural support and facilitates movement through its dynamic nature.
What is the role of the cytoskeleton in cell signaling?
The cytoskeleton is important for biosignaling, helping cells communicate and respond to their environment.
How does the cytoskeleton resemble the human skeleton?
Like the human skeleton, the cytoskeleton provides shape, structure, and aids in movement.
What does the term 'dynamic' mean in the context of the cytoskeleton?
Dynamic means that the cytoskeleton components can be spontaneously broken down and rebuilt as needed.
What is the significance of the root'micro' in microfilaments and microtubules?
In microfilaments,'micro' indicates small size, while in microtubules, it is misleading as they are the largest component.
What are the functions of the cytoskeleton in a cell?
The cytoskeleton functions in providing cell shape, structure, movement, transportation, and biosignaling.
What is the relationship between actin and microfilaments?
Actin protein subunits come together in a repeating fashion to form microfilaments.
What is the role of tubulin in the cytoskeleton?
Tubulin protein subunits come together to form the large cylindrical tubes of microtubules