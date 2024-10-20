Introduction to Translation definitions Flashcards
tRNA
A molecule that carries specific amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis, binding covalently at its 3' end.
Amino Acid Binding Site
The 3' end of tRNA where a specific amino acid covalently attaches, enabling the tRNA to deliver it to the ribosome during protein synthesis.
Ribosome
A cellular structure composed of rRNA and proteins, responsible for translating mRNA into polypeptides by facilitating the binding of tRNA and the formation of peptide bonds.
Anticodon
A sequence of three nucleotides in tRNA that pairs with a complementary codon in mRNA during translation.
Ribosomal Subunits
Two components of ribosomes, made of proteins and rRNA, that join to form a functional ribosome; differ in size between prokaryotes (50S + 30S = 70S) and eukaryotes (60S + 40S = 80S).
rRNA
A type of RNA that forms the core of ribosome's structure and catalyzes protein synthesis.
Prokaryotes
Single-celled organisms without a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles, featuring 70S ribosomes and typically including bacteria and archaea.
Eukaryotes
Organisms with cells that have a nucleus enclosed within membranes, distinct from prokaryotes which lack such a structure.
70S Ribosome
A prokaryotic ribosome composed of a 50S large subunit and a 30S small subunit, essential for protein synthesis.
50S Large Ribosomal Subunit
A component of the prokaryotic ribosome, composed of proteins and rRNA, essential for protein synthesis, and combines with the 30S subunit to form the 70S ribosome.
30S Small Ribosomal Subunit
A prokaryotic ribosomal component responsible for decoding mRNA and facilitating the binding of tRNA during protein synthesis.
80S Ribosome
A eukaryotic ribosome composed of a 60S large subunit and a 40S small subunit, essential for protein synthesis.
60S Large Ribosomal Subunit
A component of the eukaryotic ribosome, composed of rRNA and proteins, and combining with the 40S subunit to form the 80S ribosome.
40S Small Ribosomal Subunit
The smaller component of the eukaryotic ribosome, essential for initiating translation by binding mRNA and tRNA, forming part of the 80S ribosome when combined with the larger subunit.
Protein Synthesis
The cellular process where genetic information from DNA is transcribed to mRNA and then translated by ribosomes to synthesize specific proteins.