in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to translation and so recall from our previous lesson videos. That translation is the process that builds proteins by using the encoded messages of M R N A. Or messenger RNA. Now, in the process of translation, thes structures called ribosomes and transfer RNAs, or T Arnas, are going to be very, very important. And so Ribery's owns are going to be very complex structures made of proteins and ribosomes. Oh, Arna or are Arna and these rivals owns these complex structures. They're going to be the main structure that's important for building proteins once again, and therefore it's the main protein that's important for performing translation. Now, throughout the process of translation building the protein. Uh, these ribosomes rely on these transfer RNAs or these t Arnas for short. And so the transfer Arnas are going to be our DNA structures themselves, but they're not going to be translated into a protein. Instead, the transfer or T Arnas are going to be important for carrying or transferring. Ah, me no acids to the ribosomes during translation. And so they're pretty much bringing amino acids to the ribosomes. Now the tea Arnas are going to contain anti co dons. And so the antique Oden's are going to pair with the Marna Cottons during translation. And so this pairing of the antique Oden's with the code Aiden's is what's going to specify one amino acid that's associated with the tea Arna anti code on with one m R and a coat on. And so we'll be able to talk Mawr details about this process as we move forward through our course Now. One thing to note about these tiara is is that they can really come into states, one of two states. The first state is the charged state. The charge trn a Now the charge here. This term charge has nothing to do with the electrical charge, and so the tiara is do not actually have an electrical charge. Instead, this term charges referring to something different other than a positive or negative electrical charge. Charge tr nas r t Arnas that are attached to an amino acid and that is really it has nothing to do with the electrical charge, positive or negative. So charged T Arnas are the attached R T Arnas that are actually attached to an amino acid now discharged. T. Arnas, on the other hand, again has nothing to do with the electrical charge. Positive or negative, Instead discharged. Tr nas air the opposite of charged T Arnas charged Tierney's are attached to an amino acid discharged. Tierney's are not attached to an amino acid, and so we'll be able to see this down below in our image. Now, in our example image down below, we're showing you the different variations of transfer Arnie's or tyrannies during translation. Over here, over here, on this side, what we're showing you is just the process of translation. Taking the encoded messages of RNA on translation is the process of using those encoded messages of Arna to build a protein. And, of course, the process of translation relies heavily on the ride zone, which is gonna be the main structure responsible for translation. And of course, the tr Nas and the tr Nas air going to be important for bringing amino acids to the rival zone. And again we'll talk more and more about the details of translation as we move forward through our course. This is just the introduction. And so taking a look at the tiara over here, which will notice about the tr Nay. The transfer RNA is that it is a long RNA molecule and it is going to be attached to an amino acid. And when it is attached to an amino acid, uh, it is referred to as a charged Trn A And so the amino acid in this image is being represented by this blue circle, so that would be the amino acid. Now the discharge Trn A is not going to be attached to an amino acid. You can see the amino acid attachment site is here, but there is no amino acid here and so because there's no amino acid here, it makes this over here a discharge Trn and not attached to an amino acids. Now again, the TR Nas themselves are going to have antique Oden's three nucleotide sequences that pair with the code ons on the Marne A and so here. What we have is the anti code on on the T r. Ney and notice that the anti code on on the tiara is pairing with this code on here on the mRNA and so that is going to continue to occur throughout the process of translation, and that is what is going to help specify the process of translation. And again, we'll talk. Mawr details all of these details and reveal them, um, as we move forward through our course. But one thing to keep in mind here is that once again, translation is going to build proteins using the encoded messages of M R N. A. Is going to rely heavily on ribosomes and transfer Arnas or T Arnas. And so we'll talk Maura about translation as we move forward in our course, so I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
A
Ionic bonding between phosphates.
B
Hydrogen bonding between base pairs of nucleotides.
C
Van der Waals interactions between hydrogen atoms.
D
Peptide bonding between amino acids.
3
Problem
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A
The amino acid binds covalently.
B
The excess nucleotides (ACCA) will be cleaved off at the ribosome.
C
The small and large subunits of the ribosome will attach to it.
D
These nucleotides represent the anti-codon.
4
concept
Ribosome Subunits
8m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to talk more details about ribosomes, specifically the rhizome sub units and so rhizomes, which recall are the main structure responsible for translation actually consists of two sub units or two components that are referred to as the small and large Ribas. Oh, mull sub units. And so each of these subunits the small and large ribs. Omo sub units are made of proteins and ribosomes, Arna or are Arna. Now it turns out that the ribosomes of pro Kerasiotes differ than the ribosomes of eukaryotes. And so notice down below in our image, we're going to be talking about pro carry attic ribosomes over here on the left hand side and on the right hand side, we're going to be focusing on you carry attic right zones. Now again, it's very important to make sure that you're able to distinguish the complete intact ride his own from the, uh, the other riders, almost sub units that come together. And so again, what you'll notice here is that there is a large rivals, almost sub unit. And then there is a small Riva zonal sub unit and the large and small rivers almost sub unit need to come together to form the complete intact Riva Zone. Okay? And so that's important to keep in mind. Now it turns out that pro Kerasiotes, uh, they actually have a complete intact Riva zone with both subunits combined That's referred to as a s rival zone. Okay, so the complete intact Riva Zone for pro Kerasiotes, with both subunits combined together, is called A 70 s rivals. Um so we can fill that and down below in our image. Now the 70 s rhizome of pro Kerasiotes again, it's going to be made of these two sub units the large rivers, almost sub unit and the small rivers almost sub unit the large rivers, almost sub unit on its own when it is separate from the small rivers. Almost sub unit is referred to as a 50 s large Ribas almost sub unit, and the small right is almost sub unit of pro Kerasiotes is going to be referred to on its own as a small 30 s ribs, almost sub unit. And so one thing to note here is that 50 plus 30 does not equal 70 and that's OK. That is how this works. It is not going to be the some of these two sub units that gives you the complete intact. Reid is, um, instead, these thesis s here is ah, unit that you don't really need to worry about for the purposes of our course. But it is the Svedberg unit, and it basically describes how these ribosomes would, uh, basically, uh, sediment or centrifuge in in a complex process. So you don't need to worry about this what this s is, but what you should note, one thing that's important to note is that the 50 s plus the 30 s does not equal 70 s. And that's okay. That's how this works. So precarious. Have a 70 s, uh, complete intact Riva Zone that is made up of a large 50 s sub unit and a small 30 s sub unit. Now you carry outs. On the other hand, which are over here, their ribosomes, as we mentioned, are different. And so you Kerasiotes actually have an s intact. Ride his own complete intact ribs. Um, so when both the large and small subunits are complex together, the entire ride zone is referred to as an 80 s rivals um, And you, Kerasiotes. And so this complete, intact 80 s ribs. Um, and eukaryotes, of course, is gonna be made up of smaller components, the smaller sub units, the large sub unit and the small sub unit. And so the large ride is almost sub unit and eukaryotes is actually going to be a 60 s large rivers, almost sub unit. And so you can see the 60 s sub unit. Is this large bribes? Almost sub unit. And the small right is almost sub unit for eukaryotes is going to be a 40 s. Small right is almost sub unit, so you could see the 40 s for small rivers. Almost sub unit is here, and so once again, 60 plus 40 does not equal 80. But that's okay, That's how this process works. And so the 80 s ribs, um, is composed of the 60 s and the 40 s sub unit. And so this here is how it works. But how are you supposed to remember this process? How are you supposed to remember that the pro carry attic rob zone is a s ribs? Um, when it's completely intact and that it's made up of a large 50 s Robert Zonal sub unit and small 30 s Robert Zonal sub unit and also the details of the you carry. How are you supposed to remember that? Well, an easy way to help. That helps me remember This is that Notice that all of these numbers, if you put them together, they're basically just going 30 40 50 60 70 30 40 50 60 70 80. So what I like to do is I write down all of those numbers in their order. So I say 30 40 50. And then I say is OK, well, 60 70 80. And then what I like to do is I like to put them in pairs, okay? And I say, Okay, 30 40 is the pair. 50 60 is a pair and 70 80 is a pair. And so the 30 40 because those air the smallest numbers this is going to represent the small Rob is Omo sub units and of course, the 50 60 is a little bit larger. So this is going to represent the large Rob is Omo sub units. And then, of course, the 70 80 over here is going to be representing the complete intact rivals owns complete intact, uh, Riva zones on DSO. Of course. The complete intact ribs, um, is when the small and large ride is almost sub units come together. So now that I've got those pairings there, then I know that the smaller number within each pair is going to be pro carry attic. So I know the 30 s is gonna be here, the 50 s is going to be here, and the 70 s is going to be here. And then the larger number in each pair is going to be eukaryotic. So you can see the 40 s is here. The 60 s is here, and the 80 s is here. And so if you just ordered these numbers 30 40 50 60 70 80. And do what we talked about here in this video, then you'll have no problem remembering the components on the differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic Riva zones. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the ride is almost sub units and will continue to talk Maura about ribosomes and the process of translation as we continue to move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video
5
concept
Ribosomal tRNA Binding Sites
6m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
in this video we're going to talk more details about the ribosomes specifically the ribosomes. T. RNA binding sites. And we'll talk about an overview of translation as well. Now keep in mind that this video is really just going to be the introduction and the overview of the ribosomes, Tr binding sites and this process of translation. But as we move forward in our course we're going to break down the process of translation into its steps. And so we're going to talk more details about translation as we move forward in our course. And this video here is really just the overview. So keep that in mind as we move forward through this video. And so each of the ribosomes is going to have three T. R. N. A binding sites. And so recall that the Tr nasr the transfer RNA. Is that are going to be attached to amino acids and bring amino acids to the ribosome. And so the T. RNA binding sites are going to be found within the ribosome and there are three T. RNA binding sites. The first T. RNA binding site is going to be the amino acid L. T. RNA binding site, otherwise just abbreviated as the A site. And so the a site is going to be the site where the T. R. N. A. S. Are going to originally enter into the rib zone. And so it holds the T. RNA that's carrying the next amino acid to be added. And again T. R. And S. Will enter into the rib zone through the a site. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which you'll notice is we've got our ribs um are complete intact ribosome here in the background and the complete intact rivers um is going to be bound to our M. R. N. A. And so this right here represents our M. RNA are messenger RNA. And so what this ride zone does is it will receive T. R. N. A. S. Like this one right here. Uh This box here represents the T. RNA and because it's attached to an amino acid, this little purple circle here represents an amino acid that makes this Tr nay a charged tr nay. And again the charge has nothing to do with the positive or negative electrical charge. Instead the charge tr Nasr attached to amino acids. And so amino T. RNA is charged TR Nasr originally going to enter into the rib zone into the A site. So you can see the first site here is the A site. Now the second ribosomes, T. RNA binding site is going to be the P site or the peptide T. RNA binding site, otherwise known as the P site. Now the p site is going to be the site that is going to be holding the T. RNA that's carrying the growing polyp peptide chain or the growing protein chain. And so if we take a look at our image down below, which you'll notice is the P site is here in the middle and the p site is going to be holding the T. R. N. A. Uh that is attached to this growing polyp peptide chain here. So uh this background right here it represents the growing polyp peptide chain. And so the P site is going to have the amino, the T. R. N. A. That is bound to the growing polyp peptide chain. And so notice that the TR N. A. Is going to have the antique odin and the antique odin is going to pair with the code of the M. RNA. And so this will be a process that we'll talk more details about as we move forward in our course. Now the third and final site of the tr nay the ribs on T. RNA binding site is going to be the E site or the exit site. And so the E site or the exit site of course is going to be where the discharged TR N. A. S. Are going to leave the ribosome from this site. And so the east side is going to be on this end of the rib zone and the east side is the exit site. And so the discharged tR N. A. S. Which again has nothing to do with the electrical charge positive or negative. Instead discharged tR names are not attached to an amino acid and that's because the amino acid was transferred over to this growing chain here. This growing polyp peptide chain. And so the discharge T. RNA is without the amino acids are going to exit the ribosome through the east site. And so what we're seeing here is that charge T. R. N. A. S. Are bringing amino acids to the ribosome and they're entering into the A site. Then the p site is going to be contained the growing polyp peptide chain where the amino acid is just going to be added to the growing polyp peptide chain. And then uh the ribs um is just going to continue to shift along the M. R. N. A. And what happens is that the T. R. S. And the P site will shift into the east site and then eventually exit the ribs. Um in this way. So basically what's happening is charged TR s come in. They make their way from the A site to the P site to the east site and then ultimately leave the ribosome. And again this is a very detailed and complex process that involves a lot of moving pieces. And so the this here is really just the introduction to these three ribosomes T. RNA binding sites. And we're going to talk more details in a step by step manner of the process of translation involving all of this as we move forward in our course. But for now this year concludes our overview of the T. RNA binding sites and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
6
Problem
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
A
The A-site acts as the loading site, holding the tRNA with the next amino acid in the polypeptide sequence.
B
The E-site releases charged tRNA from the ribosome.
C
The P-site is holding the growing strand of amino acids making up the polypeptide.
D
A and B are correct.
E
B and C are correct.
F
A and C are correct.
G
All of the above are correct.
7
Problem
Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
A
Several ribosomes are often attached to and translating the same mRNA.
B
Ribosomes join amino acids to form a polypeptide.
C
Ribosomes have a binding site for mRNA and three binding site for tRNA molecules.
D
No protein synthesis within a cell would occur without ribosomes.
E
All of the above statements are true.
8
Problem
The direction of ribosome movement during translation is in the ______________.
A
3’ → 5’ direction of DNA.
B
5’ → 3’ direction of tRNA.
C
3’ → 5’ direction of mRNA.
D
5’ → 3’ direction of mRNA.
9
Problem
Many antibiotics work by blocking the function of ribosomes. Therefore, these antibiotics will: