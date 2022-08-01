in this video, we're going to talk more details about ribosomes, specifically the rhizome sub units and so rhizomes, which recall are the main structure responsible for translation actually consists of two sub units or two components that are referred to as the small and large Ribas. Oh, mull sub units. And so each of these subunits the small and large ribs. Omo sub units are made of proteins and ribosomes, Arna or are Arna. Now it turns out that the ribosomes of pro Kerasiotes differ than the ribosomes of eukaryotes. And so notice down below in our image, we're going to be talking about pro carry attic ribosomes over here on the left hand side and on the right hand side, we're going to be focusing on you carry attic right zones. Now again, it's very important to make sure that you're able to distinguish the complete intact ride his own from the, uh, the other riders, almost sub units that come together. And so again, what you'll notice here is that there is a large rivals, almost sub unit. And then there is a small Riva zonal sub unit and the large and small rivers almost sub unit need to come together to form the complete intact Riva Zone. Okay? And so that's important to keep in mind. Now it turns out that pro Kerasiotes, uh, they actually have a complete intact Riva zone with both subunits combined That's referred to as a s rival zone. Okay, so the complete intact Riva Zone for pro Kerasiotes, with both subunits combined together, is called A 70 s rivals. Um so we can fill that and down below in our image. Now the 70 s rhizome of pro Kerasiotes again, it's going to be made of these two sub units the large rivers, almost sub unit and the small rivers almost sub unit the large rivers, almost sub unit on its own when it is separate from the small rivers. Almost sub unit is referred to as a 50 s large Ribas almost sub unit, and the small right is almost sub unit of pro Kerasiotes is going to be referred to on its own as a small 30 s ribs, almost sub unit. And so one thing to note here is that 50 plus 30 does not equal 70 and that's OK. That is how this works. It is not going to be the some of these two sub units that gives you the complete intact. Reid is, um, instead, these thesis s here is ah, unit that you don't really need to worry about for the purposes of our course. But it is the Svedberg unit, and it basically describes how these ribosomes would, uh, basically, uh, sediment or centrifuge in in a complex process. So you don't need to worry about this what this s is, but what you should note, one thing that's important to note is that the 50 s plus the 30 s does not equal 70 s. And that's okay. That's how this works. So precarious. Have a 70 s, uh, complete intact Riva Zone that is made up of a large 50 s sub unit and a small 30 s sub unit. Now you carry outs. On the other hand, which are over here, their ribosomes, as we mentioned, are different. And so you Kerasiotes actually have an s intact. Ride his own complete intact ribs. Um, so when both the large and small subunits are complex together, the entire ride zone is referred to as an 80 s rivals um, And you, Kerasiotes. And so this complete, intact 80 s ribs. Um, and eukaryotes, of course, is gonna be made up of smaller components, the smaller sub units, the large sub unit and the small sub unit. And so the large ride is almost sub unit and eukaryotes is actually going to be a 60 s large rivers, almost sub unit. And so you can see the 60 s sub unit. Is this large bribes? Almost sub unit. And the small right is almost sub unit for eukaryotes is going to be a 40 s. Small right is almost sub unit, so you could see the 40 s for small rivers. Almost sub unit is here, and so once again, 60 plus 40 does not equal 80. But that's okay, That's how this process works. And so the 80 s ribs, um, is composed of the 60 s and the 40 s sub unit. And so this here is how it works. But how are you supposed to remember this process? How are you supposed to remember that the pro carry attic rob zone is a s ribs? Um, when it's completely intact and that it's made up of a large 50 s Robert Zonal sub unit and small 30 s Robert Zonal sub unit and also the details of the you carry. How are you supposed to remember that? Well, an easy way to help. That helps me remember This is that Notice that all of these numbers, if you put them together, they're basically just going 30 40 50 60 70 30 40 50 60 70 80. So what I like to do is I write down all of those numbers in their order. So I say 30 40 50. And then I say is OK, well, 60 70 80. And then what I like to do is I like to put them in pairs, okay? And I say, Okay, 30 40 is the pair. 50 60 is a pair and 70 80 is a pair. And so the 30 40 because those air the smallest numbers this is going to represent the small Rob is Omo sub units and of course, the 50 60 is a little bit larger. So this is going to represent the large Rob is Omo sub units. And then, of course, the 70 80 over here is going to be representing the complete intact rivals owns complete intact, uh, Riva zones on DSO. Of course. The complete intact ribs, um, is when the small and large ride is almost sub units come together. So now that I've got those pairings there, then I know that the smaller number within each pair is going to be pro carry attic. So I know the 30 s is gonna be here, the 50 s is going to be here, and the 70 s is going to be here. And then the larger number in each pair is going to be eukaryotic. So you can see the 40 s is here. The 60 s is here, and the 80 s is here. And so if you just ordered these numbers 30 40 50 60 70 80. And do what we talked about here in this video, then you'll have no problem remembering the components on the differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic Riva zones. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the ride is almost sub units and will continue to talk Maura about ribosomes and the process of translation as we continue to move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

