Introduction to Water definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Water definitions
  • Water

    A small polar molecule with the formula H₂O, featuring partial charges that enable hydrogen bonding, crucial for its unique properties like cohesion, high heat capacity, and solvent abilities.

  • Polar Covalent Bonds

    A type of chemical bond where electrons are shared unequally between atoms, resulting in partial positive and negative charges on different parts of the molecule.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Attractive forces between the partial positive charge of hydrogen in one molecule and the partial negative charge of oxygen in another, crucial for water's unique properties.

  • Cohesion

    The attraction between water molecules due to hydrogen bonding, enabling them to stick together, which is crucial for processes like water transport in plants.

  • High Heat Capacity

    The ability of water to absorb and retain large amounts of heat with minimal temperature change, due to hydrogen bonding between molecules.

  • Solvent

    A substance that dissolves other substances due to its polarity and ability to form hydrogen bonds, facilitating chemical reactions and transport in biological systems.

  • Polarity

    The distribution of electrical charge across a molecule, leading to regions of partial positive and negative charges, enabling interactions like hydrogen bonding.

  • Emergent Properties

    Complex characteristics arising from the interaction of simpler elements, such as water's cohesion and high heat capacity, due to its polarity and hydrogen bonding.