3. Water
Introduction to Water
concept
Introduction to Water
in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to water. And so, of course, as you guys already know, water is a very small polar molecule with two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. And so, of course, its chemical formula is going to be hte, too. 01 oxygen and two hydrogen Now recall. When we first introduced polar Covalin bonds in our previous lesson videos, we showed you that water is an example of a molecule with polar covalin bonds, and this is what makes water a polar molecule. Now, because water is a polar molecule, it means that it's going to have a partial negative and partial positive charges. And so recall that the oxygen atom of every single water molecule is going to have a partial negative charge, whereas the hydrogen atoms on every water molecule are going to have partial positive charges. And so the partial negative charge and the partial positive charges on water molecules is what allows for water molecules to form hydrogen bonds. And so hydrogen bonds, we know will form between different water molecules. And so, if we take a look at the right hand side of our image over here. Notice that we're showing you waters hydrogen bonding and so you can see that the hydrogen bonds are highlighted here in yellow, and the hydrogen bonds are forming between different water molecules. And so this is really, really important for many different types of properties that water has. And we'll get to talk, Maura, about these properties that water has in our next lesson video, so I'll see you guys there.
Problem
Individual water molecules bind to each other through:
a) Covalent bonds.
b) Ionic bonds.
c) Hydrogen bonds.
d) Hydrophobic bonds.
Covalent bonds.
Ionic bonds.
Hydrogen bonds.
Hydrophobic bonds.
concept
Emergent Properties of Water
in this video, we're going to briefly introduce some of the emergent properties of water. And so really, it's waters hydrogen bonding that gives rise to four emergent properties. And really, these four emergent properties of water are essential to maintain life on Earth. Now moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these four emergent properties of water in their own separate videos. But notice down below. We're showing you a table of the four emergent properties of water, and so the first is water's ability to perform cohesion, adhesion and toe have surface tension. The second emergent property of water is waters low density when it's in the solid ice form compared to the liquid water form, the third emergent property of water is it's high specific heat and heat of vaporization. And then the fourth emergent property of water is that it is used as a universal solvent in mixed solutions. And so once again, we're going to talk about each of these four emergent properties of water in their own separate videos, moving forward in our core. So I'll see you all in our next video
example
Introduction to Water Example 1
All right. So here we have an example Problem that says which of the following is not an emergent property of water, and we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, once again, moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of the properties of water in their own separate videos. But from our last lesson video, we should be able to determine what the correct answer is here. And so we know from our last lesson video that one of the properties of water is that it has adhesive and cohesive properties. It can perform cohesion and adhesion. And so because this is definitely something that water is able to do, we can eliminate answer, option A. Since we're looking for options that are not an emergent property of water, and we can also eliminate answer option D. Since we also know that this is something that water is capable of doing, it is going to be used as the universal solvent in chemical reactions. And so once again, we can eliminate answer option D. So now we're between either option B or option seek, and what you might realize is the option C says high density of ice compared to liquid water, whereas in our last lesson video, we said that there was low density of ice compared to liquid water. And so the high here is actually something that is false because it says hi. And so because this is false, this is not an emergent property of water. This is the one that we're looking for, and so Option B must be something that is a property of water, and it says moderation of temperature. And this is something that water is capable of doing. And once again, we'll talk more about this idea later in our course. But for now we can go ahead and indicate that See, here is the one that is not an emergent property of water, and that concludes this example. So I'll see you all in our next video.
5
Problem
The emergent properties of water (cohesion, high heat capacity, good solvent) come from the fact that water is ______ and ______ hydrogen bond.
a) Polar, can.
b) Polar, cannot.
c) Non-polar, can.
d) Non-polar, cannot.
Polar, can.
Polar, cannot.
Non-polar, can.
Non-polar, cannot.
