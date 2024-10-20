Introduction to Water quiz Flashcards
Back
Introduction to Water quiz
How well do you know this?
1/15
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- What are the four emergent properties of water that are essential to maintain life on Earth?Cohesion and adhesion, low density in solid form, high specific heat and heat of vaporization, and being a universal solvent.
- What is cohesion in the context of water molecules?Cohesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.
- What is adhesion in the context of water molecules?Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to other substances that are not water, such as glass.
- How does surface tension relate to the properties of water?Surface tension is created by the cohesion and adhesion of water molecules, making it difficult to break the surface of the liquid.
- Why can a paperclip float on the surface of water despite being denser than water?The paperclip can float because it does not break the surface tension created by the cohesion and adhesion of water molecules.
- What type of molecules does water adhere to?Water adheres to polar and charged molecules.
- What role do hydrogen bonds play in the emergent properties of water?Hydrogen bonds are responsible for water's cohesion, adhesion, high specific heat, and its ability to act as a universal solvent.
- What is the significance of water's high specific heat for life on Earth?Water's high specific heat helps regulate temperature in the environment, making it stable for life.
- Why is water considered a universal solvent?Water is considered a universal solvent because it can dissolve a wide variety of substances due to its polarity.
- What is the difference between cohesion and adhesion?Cohesion refers to water molecules sticking to each other, while adhesion refers to water molecules sticking to other substances.
- How does water's low density in solid form benefit aquatic life?Water's low density in solid form allows ice to float, providing insulation and a habitat for aquatic life in cold environments.
- What is the measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid called?This measure is called surface tension.
- What property of water allows it to stick to glass?Adhesion allows water to stick to glass.
- What is the root meaning of 'co' in cohesion?The root 'co' means together.
- What emergent property of water is demonstrated by its ability to form hydrogen bonds with other water molecules?This property is known as cohesion.