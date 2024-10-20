Skip to main content
Ionic Bonding definitions Flashcards

Ionic Bonding definitions
  • Charge

    The net electrical property of an atom or molecule, determined by the difference between the number of protons (positive) and electrons (negative).

  • Positive

    A state where an atom has more protons than electrons, resulting in a net positive charge.

  • Negative

    An atom or molecule with more electrons than protons, resulting in a net negative charge.

  • Anion

    A negatively charged ion formed when an atom gains one or more electrons, resulting in more electrons than protons.

  • Cation

    A positively charged ion formed when an atom loses one or more electrons, resulting in more protons than electrons.

  • Ion

    An atom or molecule with a net electric charge due to the loss or gain of one or more electrons.

  • First Shell

    The innermost electron shell of an atom, which can hold a maximum of 2 electrons, determining the atom's initial electron configuration and stability.

  • Second Shell

    The second electron shell can hold up to 8 electrons and is the next energy level after the first shell, playing a crucial role in an atom's chemical reactivity and bonding.

  • Valence Electrons

    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that determine its chemical reactivity and bonding behavior.