2. Chemistry
Ionic Bonding
1
concept
Ions: Anions vs. Cations
4m
Was this helpful?
in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on ionic bonding. But before we could talk about ionic bonding, we first need to be able to understand what ions are, and we need to be able to distinguish between an ions and cat ions. And so ions is really just a general term that refers to atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge. Now the charge on an ion can either be a negative or a positive charge due to either the gain or the loss of negatively charged electrons. And so, really, this is what leads to the two types of ions, which are once again and ions and cat ions. And so an ions, as their name implies with so many ends in their name, are going to be negatively charged ions. And so these negatively charged and ions air going to result from the gain of a negatively charged electron. And so, of course, if an Adam gains a negatively charged electron, then it can become and an eye on a negatively charged ion. Now, on the other hand, cat ions, um, as their name implies with the tea here, um, are going to be positively charged, and so you can think the tea is for the plus sign. That means positively charged. So cat ions are positively charged ions that result from, of course, the loss of a negatively charged electron. And so, if in Adam gives up something a negatively charged electron, then itself it's going to become more positive. It's gonna become more positive itself. And so if we take a look at our example image down below, weaken further, distinguish between an ions and cat ion. So notice here in the center of our image, what we're showing you is a single, uh, neutral hydrogen atom. And it is neutral because hydrogen atoms are characterized by having just one proton in their nucleus and notice that it also has one electron here in this middle image. And so because it has one electron and one proton and its nucleus, those two charges cancel each other out. And what we get is a neutral hydrogen atom right here in the middle. Now, if this neutral hydrogen atom were to gain a negatively charged electron like this one right here so that it now has two electrons instead of just one like it did before. Uh, then it's gonna have one more electron than Proton and that's going to give it an overall net negative charge. Like what we see here. And so this is what's going to make it an an ion. Once again, you can thank all of these ends here. The two ends in an ion suggest that it is negatively charged. Now, on the other hand, if we were to take this neutral hydrogen atom here in the center and this time we were to lose the electron, if there was a loss of the electron on that electron were transferred to something else, then all we would have is ah, hydrogen atom with just a single proton in the nucleus and it would not have any electrons. And so there would be a positive charge on this hydrogen atom. And so this is what makes it a cat ion. And so you can think that once again, the tea here in Cat Ion is for the plus sign and positive charge. And so really, that's the biggest difference here between an ions and cat. Ions and ions are negatively charged, whereas cat ions are positively charged. And if We're just saying the term ion. Then it could either be an an ion or a cat ion. So we would have to further distinguish the ion too. Determine what it iss Uh, but for now, this here concludes our introduction to ions and ions versus cat ions, and we'll be able to talk about the Ionic bonding as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
When atoms gain or lose electrons, they become negatively or positively charged. They are known as:
A
Molecules
B
Isotopes.
C
Ions.
D
Radioactive.
E
Unstable atoms.
3
Problem
Which of the following statements is true of ALL atoms that are anions?
A
The atom has more electrons than protons.
B
The atom has more protons than electrons.
C
The atom has fewer protons than a neutral atom of the same element.
4
Problem
If oxygen has 9 electrons it will be a ______________________:
A
Negatively charged cation.
B
Negatively charged anion.
C
Positively charged cation
D
Positively charged anion
5
concept
Ionic Bonds
6m
Was this helpful?
So now that we've talked about ions in this video, we're going to talk about Ionic bonds. And so Ionic bonds are pretty much exactly what they sound like. They are bonds that form between ions. More specifically, we could define Ionic bonds as electrical attractions between opposite Lee charged ions between cat ions and an ions. Now notice that Ionic Bonds does not have the word covalin in it and recall from our previous lesson videos. The word covalin means sharing of electrons. But because Ionic bonds does not have co violent, Ionic bonds have no sharing of electrons. Instead, Ionic bonds are characterized by a complete transfer of electrons. Now this complete transfer of electrons can fill the valence shells of both atoms involved in the transfer. And because electrons are negatively charged by transferring these negatively charged electrons, it can create new charges and therefore create ions. And then those ions that air created can form an ionic bond. So let's take a look at our example down below at the formation of the Ionic Bond and sodium chloride or N a C. L. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you a sodium atom and a chloride Adam over here. Now chloride is much, much mawr electro negative than sodium. And what that means is that chloride pulls on electrons. Ah, lot harder than sodium does. In fact, the discrepancy in electro negativity between these two atoms is so large that they don't even share electrons at all. Instead, chlorine is so much mawr electro negative than sodium that it's going to steal this electron, and it's going to be completely transferred from the sodium to the chloride Adam. And so what you'll notice is that the sodium has Onley one electron in its valence shell and notice that the valence shell is the one that is highlighted here in pink. It's the one that's furthest away from the nucleus. Once again, it only has one electron and shell, so if it loses this electron, then it zits valence shell. It's gonna be become this one, and it will be a full valence shell on notice that over here, the chloride um, Adam is missing. Just one electron in orderto have a full valence shell. And so it's actually in the interest of both Adams for them to undergo this transfer of electrons so that they both end up with these. They both can fill their valence shells. And so here, what we're showing you is the electron transfer from sodium to chloride. And so, ultimately, what that means is the sodium Adam. Once again, it's going to have a new valence shell that is full of getting a full octet, And the chloride, uh, is going to also have a full octet after the transfer. Now, another thing to note is that the sodium Adam becomes a sodium ion. When the transfers over it gains a charge and the chloride Adam becomes a chloride ion once again because it also gains a charge. Because the chloride is gaining a negatively charged electron, it's going to gain a negative charge. And so here in this little dotted box, we can put a negative charge to remind us that the chloride ion is gonna have a negative charge. And, of course, this sodium ion, which is giving up a negatively charged electron, is going to become more positive in the process, so it gains a positive charged, and so there is a natural attraction between positively charged cat ions and negatively charged and ions. And so this interaction that we see right here forming between these two ions due to this attraction is what we call the Ionic Bond. And so what you can see is that after the transfer of electrons that the we have completely filled valence shells and we have created these charges this positive and negative charges, just as we indicated up above, we filled the valence shells of both Adams and we create charges and then also noticed that down below, when you have the sodium ion and the chloride ion and they are forming, uh, this ionic bond between the two ions together, uh, the sodium and chloride ions form a sodium chloride molecule, and so it can still be a molecule by forming, uh, ionic bonds. And so one thing toe also note is that the sodium chloride molecule that you see right here is really what makes up your regular everyday table salt that you might have in your kitchen right now. And so that's something important to also keep in mind. Yeah, and so this year concludes our introduction to Ionic Bonds and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts that we've learned in our next few videos. So I'll see you guys there
6
Problem
An ionic bond is a bond in which:
A
Atoms share electrons
B
Atoms share a proton.
C
Atoms of opposite charges attract each other
7
Problem
Cations and anions would be most frequently associated with which of the following:
A
Polar covalent bonds.
B
Van der waals forces
C
Ionic bonds
D
Nonpolar covalent bonds.
E
More than one of the above is correct
8
Problem
When are atoms most stable?
A
When they have the fewest possible valence electrons
B
When they have the maximum number of unpaired electrons.
C
When the valence shell is completely full of electrons
D
None of the above.
9
Problem
Which of the following neutral atoms would be most likely to lose an electron and become a cation of +1?
A
A.
B
B.
C
C.
D
D.
Additional resources for Ionic Bonding
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (1)