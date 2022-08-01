So now that we've talked about ions in this video, we're going to talk about Ionic bonds. And so Ionic bonds are pretty much exactly what they sound like. They are bonds that form between ions. More specifically, we could define Ionic bonds as electrical attractions between opposite Lee charged ions between cat ions and an ions. Now notice that Ionic Bonds does not have the word covalin in it and recall from our previous lesson videos. The word covalin means sharing of electrons. But because Ionic bonds does not have co violent, Ionic bonds have no sharing of electrons. Instead, Ionic bonds are characterized by a complete transfer of electrons. Now this complete transfer of electrons can fill the valence shells of both atoms involved in the transfer. And because electrons are negatively charged by transferring these negatively charged electrons, it can create new charges and therefore create ions. And then those ions that air created can form an ionic bond. So let's take a look at our example down below at the formation of the Ionic Bond and sodium chloride or N a C. L. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you a sodium atom and a chloride Adam over here. Now chloride is much, much mawr electro negative than sodium. And what that means is that chloride pulls on electrons. Ah, lot harder than sodium does. In fact, the discrepancy in electro negativity between these two atoms is so large that they don't even share electrons at all. Instead, chlorine is so much mawr electro negative than sodium that it's going to steal this electron, and it's going to be completely transferred from the sodium to the chloride Adam. And so what you'll notice is that the sodium has Onley one electron in its valence shell and notice that the valence shell is the one that is highlighted here in pink. It's the one that's furthest away from the nucleus. Once again, it only has one electron and shell, so if it loses this electron, then it zits valence shell. It's gonna be become this one, and it will be a full valence shell on notice that over here, the chloride um, Adam is missing. Just one electron in orderto have a full valence shell. And so it's actually in the interest of both Adams for them to undergo this transfer of electrons so that they both end up with these. They both can fill their valence shells. And so here, what we're showing you is the electron transfer from sodium to chloride. And so, ultimately, what that means is the sodium Adam. Once again, it's going to have a new valence shell that is full of getting a full octet, And the chloride, uh, is going to also have a full octet after the transfer. Now, another thing to note is that the sodium Adam becomes a sodium ion. When the transfers over it gains a charge and the chloride Adam becomes a chloride ion once again because it also gains a charge. Because the chloride is gaining a negatively charged electron, it's going to gain a negative charge. And so here in this little dotted box, we can put a negative charge to remind us that the chloride ion is gonna have a negative charge. And, of course, this sodium ion, which is giving up a negatively charged electron, is going to become more positive in the process, so it gains a positive charged, and so there is a natural attraction between positively charged cat ions and negatively charged and ions. And so this interaction that we see right here forming between these two ions due to this attraction is what we call the Ionic Bond. And so what you can see is that after the transfer of electrons that the we have completely filled valence shells and we have created these charges this positive and negative charges, just as we indicated up above, we filled the valence shells of both Adams and we create charges and then also noticed that down below, when you have the sodium ion and the chloride ion and they are forming, uh, this ionic bond between the two ions together, uh, the sodium and chloride ions form a sodium chloride molecule, and so it can still be a molecule by forming, uh, ionic bonds. And so one thing toe also note is that the sodium chloride molecule that you see right here is really what makes up your regular everyday table salt that you might have in your kitchen right now. And so that's something important to also keep in mind. Yeah, and so this year concludes our introduction to Ionic Bonds and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts that we've learned in our next few videos. So I'll see you guys there

Hide transcripts