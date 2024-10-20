Life History quiz #2 Flashcards
Which of the following are life history patterns exhibited by organisms: semelparity, iteroparity, or both?
Both semelparity and iteroparity are life history patterns exhibited by organisms.Why is there a trade-off between survivorship and fecundity in organisms?
There is a trade-off because organisms with high survivorship tend to have low fecundity and vice versa, due to limited energy and resources.A species displaying which of the survivorship curves is likely to produce the most offspring: Type I, Type II, or Type III?
A species displaying a Type III survivorship curve is likely to produce the most offspring.How do survivorship curves show three types of reproductive strategies?
Survivorship curves illustrate different reproductive strategies by showing the proportion of individuals surviving at each age, which correlates with fecundity and lifespan.What is the main characteristic of semelparity in reproductive strategies?
Semelparity is characterized by a single, massive reproductive event after which the organism typically dies.What does iteroparity mean in terms of reproductive events?
Iteroparity means having multiple reproductive events throughout an organism's lifetime.How does fecundity differ between semelparity and iteroparity?
Semelparity involves producing many offspring in one event, while iteroparity involves fewer offspring over multiple events.What is the relationship between lifespan and survivorship in organisms?
High survivorship is often associated with longer lifespans, while low survivorship is often linked to shorter lifespans.What is the significance of energy allocation in life history strategies?
Energy allocation is crucial as it determines the trade-offs between growth, survivorship, and fecundity in an organism's life history.What is the difference between seasonal and continuous iteroparity?
Seasonal iteroparity involves reproduction during specific seasons, while continuous iteroparity allows reproduction at any time.