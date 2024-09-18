This video, we're going to introduce life history. And so what's important for you to realize is that energy, resources, and time are all very limited. And so, living organisms throughout their entire lifetimes must strategically allocate them and make fitness trade-offs. This leads us to the term life history, which encompasses a wide variety of aspects and can be used to refer to essentially any individual trait, strategy, or trade-off impacting an organism's survivorship, fecundity, or developmental growth throughout that organism's entire lifetime. Survivorship, fecundity, and growth are just a few of the key aspects that are typically focused on when we discuss life history, but there are other aspects of life history as well.

And so, really, you can think of this term life history as the organism's entire life story. Now most of us know what we mean when we say growth, but what do we mean when we say survivorship and fecundity? Well, the term survivorship is not to be confused with the lifespan of an organism or how long the organism is expected to live. Instead, survivorship refers to the proportion of individuals in a population surviving to a given age, and is essentially the opposite of mortality. And so, mortality is the proportion of individuals dying at a given age.

Now the term, fecundity, simply refers to the capacity or ability for organisms to reproduce, and fecundity is often expressed as the average number of viable offspring produced per reproductive event or produced per lifetime. A big takeaway of this video is for you to realize that one of the most important life history trade-offs that all living organisms need to make is between survivorship and fecundity. An organism having high survivorship comes at the cost of having low fecundity and vice versa. For example, fruit flies have really high fecundity as a single female fruit fly can produce between 40 and 100 offspring in its lifetime. That's a lot of babies.

But, again, having high fecundity comes at the cost of having low survivorship, and so only a small fraction of all of those babies are expected to reach adulthood and live the vast majority of their lifespans. Often, but not always, low survivorship is correlated with having a shorter lifespan. And indeed, that's the case with these fruit flies as they're not expected to live more than about a month or so. On the other hand, these African bush elephants have very high survivorship in comparison, meaning that a large portion of their offspring are expected to survive to adulthood and live the majority of their expected lifespans. But again, having high survivorship comes at the cost of having low fecundity.

And so, these African bush elephants only produce about 4 to 6 offspring throughout their entire lifespans, which is way less than the 100 produced by these fruit flies. Again, high survivorship is often, but not always, associated with having longer lifespans, and indeed, that is the case with these African bush elephants as their lifespan is about 70 years or so. And so, really, all that we're saying here is what is seen here in this graph, which is that there is a trade-off between fecundity and survivorship, as you can see by this trend line here, where most living organisms represented by these yellow circles fall on this trend line. Organisms that have really high survivorship and really high fecundity are very rare, to say the least. This here concludes this video, and I'll see you all in our next one.