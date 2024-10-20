Marine Aquatic Biomes exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 28 ) Hide definitions

Intertidal Zone The coastal shore area between high and low tides, experiencing exposure and submersion twice daily.

What adaptations do organisms in the intertidal zone have? They have evolved to survive fluctuating conditions of exposure to air and submersion by ocean water.

Marine Pelagic Zone Also known as the open ocean, it covers three-quarters of Earth's surface and includes the entire ocean from the surface to just above the ocean floor.

How does sunlight affect the marine pelagic zone? Sunlight decreases with depth, leading to varying productivity in different layers of the ocean.

Coral Reefs Biodiversity hotspots formed by calcium carbonate exoskeletons of coral polyps, found in warm, shallow waters.

Why are coral reefs known as the rainforests of the sea? Because they have the highest biodiversity of all aquatic biomes.

Marine Benthic Zone The ocean floor, nutrient-rich due to decomposing biomass, supporting unique ecosystems.

What is the marine snow effect? The process where decomposing dead organisms, or detritus, fall to the sea floor, enriching the benthic zone with nutrients.

What are hydrothermal vents? Deep-sea features that provide a unique source of chemical energy, supporting specialized organisms in the marine benthic zone.

How often do tides occur in the intertidal zone? About twice in a period of 24 hours.

What is the primary production limitation in the deep marine benthic zone? Limited sunlight prevents photosynthesis, restricting primary production.

What is the significance of calcium carbonate in coral reefs? It forms the sturdy exoskeletons of coral polyps, creating the complex structure of coral reefs.

What factors influence productivity in the marine pelagic zone? Sunlight and nutrient gradients.

What is the role of detritus in the marine benthic zone? Decomposing dead organisms enrich the benthic zone with nutrients.

What are the conditions required for coral reefs to thrive? Warm, shallow waters with specific environmental conditions.

What is the oxygen gradient in the marine pelagic zone? Oxygen levels decrease with depth.

What is the biomass gradient in the marine pelagic zone? Biomass decreases with depth.

What is the nutrient gradient in the marine pelagic zone? Nutrient levels increase with depth.

What are tidal pools? Pools of water in the intertidal zone that can host specific species of fish and other organisms.

How does the intertidal zone replenish oxygen and nutrients? High tides submerge the zone, moving water around and redistributing oxygen and nutrients.

What is the significance of the marine pelagic zone's size? It is the largest biome on Earth, covering about three-quarters of the Earth's surface.

What are coral polyps? Aquatic animals that secrete calcium carbonate to form coral reefs.

What is the primary source of nutrients in the marine benthic zone? Decomposing biomass from more productive surface waters.

What is the impact of sunlight on the marine benthic zone? Most of the benthic zone receives little to no sunlight, limiting photosynthesis.

What is the role of hydrothermal vents in the marine benthic zone? They provide chemical energy for specialized organisms, supporting unique ecosystems.

What is the relationship between depth and nutrient levels in the marine pelagic zone? Nutrient levels increase with depth due to sinking decomposing matter.

What are the two main types of intertidal zones? Sandy beaches and rocky shores.