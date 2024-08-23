Marine Aquatic Biomes

This video, we're going to talk about intertidal zones as aquatic biomes. And so you might recall from our previous lesson videos that we already defined the intertidal zone when we talked about the zonation of marine biomes. And so recall that the intertidal zone can be defined as the coastal shore area that's between the low and high tides. The intertidal zone experiences a wide variation of conditions, as during the low tide, the entire intertidal zone is completely exposed to the air in the atmosphere. But during the high tide, the entire intertidal zone is completely submerged by ocean water, And so the organisms that live in the intertidal zone have evolved adaptations to be able to survive in those different conditions.
And this periodic exposure to air and submersion by ocean water occurs about twice a day as the tides occur about twice in a period of 24 hours. And, the oxygen and nutrient levels can actually be replenished with each high tide. Some intertidal zones will look more like these sandy beaches, and other intertidal zones will look more like these rocky shores. And the aquatic productivity in these intertidal zones actually varies. And in these tidal pools, there can be specific species of fish that are living in there, and these fish may rely on the nutrients and oxygen levels of this tide pool.
And so with each high tide, this entire rocky area could be completely submerged by water, and that submersion kind of moves the water around, replenishes the nutrients, and helps to redistribute the oxygen in those pools to replenish the oxygen. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on intertidal zones.