Marine Aquatic Biomes quiz #1 Flashcards

What adaptations do organisms in the intertidal zone possess to survive the fluctuating conditions of exposure to air and submersion by ocean water? Organisms in the intertidal zone have adaptations such as tolerance to desiccation, ability to cling to surfaces to resist wave action, and mechanisms to cope with varying oxygen and nutrient levels due to periodic exposure to air and submersion by tides.

Why does the nutrient concentration increase with depth in the marine pelagic zone, while sunlight, oxygen, and biomass decrease? Nutrient concentration increases with depth in the marine pelagic zone because dead and decaying biomass from surface waters sinks to the ocean floor, bringing nutrients with it, while sunlight, oxygen, and biomass decrease due to reduced light penetration and less photosynthetic activity at greater depths.

What are coral reefs, and why are they considered biodiversity hotspots? Coral reefs are structures formed by the calcium carbonate exoskeletons of coral polyps in warm, shallow waters. They are considered biodiversity hotspots because they support the highest diversity of aquatic species, earning them the nickname 'rainforests of the sea.'

What is the marine benthic zone, and how does it support unique ecosystems such as those near hydrothermal vents? The marine benthic zone is the ocean floor, which is nutrient-rich due to decomposing biomass sinking from above. It supports unique ecosystems, including those near hydrothermal vents, where specialized organisms use chemical energy from vent emissions for primary production in the absence of sunlight.

What is the intertidal zone and how often does it experience exposure to air and submersion by ocean water? The intertidal zone is the coastal area between high and low tides, and it experiences exposure to air and submersion by ocean water about twice a day as tides change.

