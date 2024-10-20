Skip to main content
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions Flashcards

Mitochondria & Chloroplasts definitions
  • Mitochondria

    The powerhouse of the cell, it generates ATP through cellular respiration and contains its own DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes within the mitochondrial matrix.

  • Photosynthesis

    The process by which plants, algae, and some bacteria convert light energy, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen, primarily occurring in chloroplasts.

  • Chloroplasts

    Organelles in plant cells where photosynthesis occurs, converting sunlight, CO‚ÇÇ, and water into sugars and oxygen, containing thylakoids, DNA, and ribosomes.

  • Cellular Respiration

    The mitochondrial process that converts glucose and oxygen into ATP, water, and carbon dioxide, providing energy for cellular activities.

  • ATP

    A molecule that stores and transfers energy within cells, primarily produced in the mitochondria during cellular respiration.

  • Mitochondrial DNA

    Genetic material found in the mitochondria, inherited maternally, and responsible for encoding proteins essential for cellular respiration and energy production.

  • Enzymes

    Biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions by lowering activation energy, crucial for processes like cellular respiration and photosynthesis.

  • Outer Membrane

    The lipid bilayer that forms the outermost boundary of mitochondria, providing a barrier and containing proteins for transport and signaling.

  • Inner Membrane

    The membrane within mitochondria that contains folds called cristae, crucial for ATP production during cellular respiration.

  • Intermembrane Space

    The space between the inner and outer mitochondrial membranes, crucial for the proton gradient in cellular respiration.

  • Mitochondrial Matrix

    Innermost compartment of mitochondria containing mitochondrial DNA, ribosomes, and enzymes crucial for cellular respiration and ATP production.

  • Cristae

    Folds of the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production during cellular respiration.

  • Sugars

    Sugars are energy-rich molecules produced by photosynthesis, used by both plants and animals for energy.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A colorless, odorless gas produced by respiration and combustion, essential for photosynthesis, and a key greenhouse gas contributing to global warming.

  • Thylakoids

    Membrane-bound sacs within chloroplasts containing chlorophyll, where the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis occur.

  • Chlorophyll

    A pigment in chloroplasts that absorbs light energy for photosynthesis, converting solar energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.

  • Light Reactions

    The initial phase of photosynthesis where light energy is converted into chemical energy in the form of ATP and NADPHoccurring in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts.