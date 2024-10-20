Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz Flashcards

Back
Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz
How well do you know this?
1/13

  • What model organism did Gregor Mendel use for his experiments?

    Gregor Mendel used pea plants as his model organism.

  • Define the term 'character' as used by Gregor Mendel.

    A 'character' is an inherited feature that varies among individual organisms.

  • What are examples of characters in pea plants according to Mendel?

    Examples of characters in pea plants include plant height, flower color, pea color, and pea pod shape.

  • What term did Mendel use to describe different variants of specific characters?

    Mendel used the term 'traits' to describe different variants of specific characters.

  • Give an example of a character and its traits in pea plants.

    For the character plant height, the traits are short and tall plants.

  • What are the traits for the character flower color in pea plants?

    The traits for the character flower color are white and purple flowers.

  • How can Mendel's discoveries in pea plants be applied to other organisms?

    Mendel's discoveries can be applied to other organisms, including humans, to understand genetic inheritance.

  • What is the difference between a character and a trait?

    A character is a broader inherited feature, while a trait is a specific variant of that character.

  • What are the traits for the character pea color in Mendel's experiments?

    The traits for the character pea color are green and yellow peas.

  • What are the traits for the character pea pod shape in Mendel's experiments?

    The traits for the character pea pod shape are straight and bumpy.

  • What is the significance of using model organisms in genetic studies?

    Model organisms are used to make discoveries and gain insights into other organisms, including humans.

  • What is an example of an acquired trait?

    An acquired trait is a characteristic that an organism develops after birth due to environmental influences, not inherited genetically.

  • What is the role of alleles in genetics?

    Alleles are different forms of a gene that determine specific traits in an organism.