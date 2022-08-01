Skip to main content
Mitosis & Meiosis Review Example 1

Okay, everyone. Which of the following statements describes a difference between my toe sis and my ASUs one in a deployed organism? Okay, so let's have a look. Answer. Choice A, says Sister Crowe. Motives separate in might assist while homologous pairs of chromosomes separate in my oasis. One. I don't see anything wrong with this statement. This makes total sense. This is a great answer. Let's look at the other ones. Answer. Twist be, says Sister Chrome. It'd separate in my toe, sis. And in my oh sis one. This is not true. Remember that Sister Chrome? It'd separate in my toe, sis and my oasis number two. So this is not correct. Answer. Choice C says DNA replication takes place prior to my toe, sis, but not before my oh sis one. Absolutely not. We know that DNA replication is going to occur between or before. Excuse me before both types of cellular division mitosis and my ASUs answer Choice D says Onley, my oh sis, One results and daughter cells that contain identical genetic information. That's not true. That's only going to be my toe sis. So the correct answer here is answer choice A. A major difference between my toes is and my oasis one is that Sister Chrome. It'd separate in my toe, sis, while homologous pairs of chromosomes separate in my oh, sis one. Okay, everyone, let's move on to our next video.
Problem

During which of the following processes do sister chromatids separate from each other?

a) During meiosis I only.

b) During meiosis II only.

c) During both mitosis and meiosis I.

d) During both mitosis and meiosis II.

Problem

Which of the following statements describes a difference between meiosis II and mitosis in a diploid organism?

a) Sister chromatids align along the metaphase plate in mitosis while homologous chromosomes align in meiosis II.

b) Sister chromatids separate in mitosis and homologous chromosomes separate in meiosis II.

c) Meiosis II occurs in a haploid cell, while mitosis occurs in a diploid cell.

d) Crossing over of chromosomes takes place in meiosis II and does not take place in mitosis.

Problem

Which of the following processes occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis?

a) Chromosome replication during interphase.

b) Synapsis of chromosomes during prophase.

c) Alignment of chromosomes at the center of the cell.

d) Condensation of chromosomes during prophase.

e) None of the above.

Problem

What does it mean when we say that mitosis and meiosis II are forms of “equational division” while meiosis I is a form of “reductional division”?

a) Daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II are both diploid while the daughter cells of meiosis I are haploid.  

b) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of meiosis I is half the number of chromosomes of the parent cell.  

c) The number of chromosomes in daughter cells of mitosis and meiosis II is equal to the number of chromosomes in the parent cells.  

d) A and B.

e) B and C.

f) All of the above.

