Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Monohybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards

Back
Monohybrid Crosses definitions
How well do you know this?
1/15
  • Homozygous
    Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
  • Dominant
    An allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous organism, determining the organism's phenotype.
  • Recessive
    An allele that is masked by a dominant allele and only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present.
  • Heterozygous
    Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).
  • Punnett Square
    A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, showing how alleles from each parent combine.
  • P Generation
    The initial generation in a genetic cross, consisting of two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, used to produce the first set of offspring.
  • F1 Generation
    The first generation of offspring from a cross between two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, resulting in all heterozygous individuals.
  • F2 Generation
    The generation resulting from the cross of two F1 individuals, typically showing a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.
  • F3 Generation
    The third generation of offspring in a genetic cross, derived from the mating of individuals from the second filial generation.
  • Filial
    Refers to the offspring generation in genetic crosses, typically denoted as F1, F2, etc., indicating the sequence of generations derived from a specific set of parents.
  • Monohybrid
    A cross between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene, resulting in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the offspring.
  • Allele
    A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
  • Gametes
    Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of the parent, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
  • Phenotype
    Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
  • Genotype
    The genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from its parents, determining its potential traits.