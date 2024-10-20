Monohybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Homozygous Having two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.

Dominant An allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous organism, determining the organism's phenotype.

Recessive An allele that is masked by a dominant allele and only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present.

Heterozygous Having two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).

Punnett Square A grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, showing how alleles from each parent combine.

P Generation The initial generation in a genetic cross, consisting of two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, used to produce the first set of offspring.

F1 Generation The first generation of offspring from a cross between two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, resulting in all heterozygous individuals.

F2 Generation The generation resulting from the cross of two F1 individuals, typically showing a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.

F3 Generation The third generation of offspring in a genetic cross, derived from the mating of individuals from the second filial generation.

Filial Refers to the offspring generation in genetic crosses, typically denoted as F1, F2, etc., indicating the sequence of generations derived from a specific set of parents.

Monohybrid A cross between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene, resulting in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the offspring.

Allele A variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.

Gametes Haploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of the parent, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.

Phenotype Observable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.