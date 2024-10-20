Monohybrid Crosses definitions Flashcards
Monohybrid Crosses definitions
- HomozygousHaving two identical alleles for a specific gene, either both dominant or both recessive.
- DominantAn allele that masks the effect of a recessive allele in a heterozygous organism, determining the organism's phenotype.
- RecessiveAn allele that is masked by a dominant allele and only expressed phenotypically when two copies are present.
- HeterozygousHaving two different alleles for a specific gene, one inherited from each parent, resulting in a mixed genotype (e.g., Aa).
- Punnett SquareA grid used to predict the genotypes of offspring from a genetic cross, showing how alleles from each parent combine.
- P GenerationThe initial generation in a genetic cross, consisting of two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, used to produce the first set of offspring.
- F1 GenerationThe first generation of offspring from a cross between two homozygous parents, one dominant and one recessive, resulting in all heterozygous individuals.
- F2 GenerationThe generation resulting from the cross of two F1 individuals, typically showing a 3:1 ratio of dominant to recessive phenotypes.
- F3 GenerationThe third generation of offspring in a genetic cross, derived from the mating of individuals from the second filial generation.
- FilialRefers to the offspring generation in genetic crosses, typically denoted as F1, F2, etc., indicating the sequence of generations derived from a specific set of parents.
- MonohybridA cross between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene, resulting in a 3:1 phenotypic ratio in the offspring.
- AlleleA variant form of a gene at a specific locus on a chromosome, responsible for different traits.
- GametesHaploid cells involved in sexual reproduction, carrying half the genetic information of the parent, which combine during fertilization to form a diploid zygote.
- PhenotypeObservable traits of an organism resulting from the interaction of its genetic makeup and environmental influences.
- GenotypeThe genetic makeup of an organism, consisting of the specific alleles inherited from its parents, determining its potential traits.