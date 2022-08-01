So here we have an example problem that says capital T is the dominant alil for plant height resulting in tall plants. Whereas lower case T is the recess of Alil for plant height resulting in short plants a mono hybrid cross of two hetero zegas parents or one capital T one lower case t results in offspring having a tall plant to short plant ratio of which one of these four potential answer options down below. And so to solve this example problem. Of course, we're going to need to perform the mono hybrid cross that they're asking us about. And so, of course, in order to perform a mono hybrid cross, we first need to create our pun it square, which is right here. And then we're going to be crossing to hetero zegas parents. And so that means that we're gonna have a capital T and a lower case D for each of the gambling's of the parents. And so when we fill this pundit square out, what we get is to capital teas here, a capital T and a lower case t here, another capital T in a lower case t here, and to lower case tease here. And so again, this problem is asking us about the tall plant toe short plant ratio. And, of course, tall plants and short plants are the FINA type, not the Gina type. So it's asking us about the Fino tip IQ ratio. And so here what we should write is fino tip pick, because these are the FINA types and we're looking for the FINA typical ratio. And, of course, it's tall plant to short plants. So we want the first number to be the tall plant and the second number to represent short plants. And so when we take a look at the individuals and uh, the individual possibilities in this Planet Square, notice that three of these possibilities would result in tall plants because they have at least one dominant alil, at least one Capital T. And so that means that there will be three tall plants, and this is going to be three tall plants for every one short plant. And so, really, this is the ratio that we are looking for. Three tall plants for everyone. Short plant a 3 to 1 ratio, and the answer option that matches three toe One is of course gonna be answer option B 321 So we can go ahead and indicate that be here is the correct answer. And all of these other ones are incorrect. And so that concludes this example problem. And we'll be able to get some more practice applying these as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts