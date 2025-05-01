Back
On what does natural selection act within a population? Natural selection acts on heritable variation in traits within a population. How is natural selection best described in the context of evolution? Natural selection is the process by which individuals with higher fitness are more likely to survive and reproduce, changing allele frequencies in a population over time. What is the primary driving force of evolution according to Darwin's theory? Natural selection is the primary driving force of evolution. What three conditions are necessary for natural selection to occur? The three conditions necessary for natural selection are variation in traits, heritability of those traits, and differential fitness among individuals. How is the value of an animal as a parent determined in evolutionary terms? The value of an animal as a parent is determined by its fitness, which is its ability to survive and reproduce, passing on its genes to the next generation. What is the process by which evolution occurs naturally? Evolution occurs naturally through the process of natural selection. What is the process by which evolution occurs according to Darwin? The process by which evolution occurs according to Darwin is natural selection. What is the process responsible for evolutionary change in populations? Natural selection is the process responsible for evolutionary change in populations. What is true about natural selection in terms of allele frequencies? Natural selection changes allele frequencies in a population in predictable ways based on the fitness of those alleles. How can the concept of natural selection be summarized? Natural selection is the process where individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, leading to changes in trait frequencies over time. Which process drives Darwin's theory of evolution? Natural selection drives Darwin's theory of evolution. What does fitness mean in terms of evolution? In evolution, fitness refers to an individual's ability to survive and reproduce, thereby passing its genes to the next generation. What are the three conditions required for natural selection? The three conditions required for natural selection are variation, heritability, and differential fitness. What are the four principles of natural selection? The four principles of natural selection are variation, heritability, differential survival and reproduction, and adaptation. How is natural selection defined in biology? Natural selection is defined as the process by which individuals with higher fitness are more likely to survive and reproduce, leading to changes in allele frequencies over time. What is needed for natural selection to occur in a population? Natural selection requires variation in traits, heritability of those traits, and differences in fitness among individuals. How does natural selection differ from artificial selection? Natural selection is driven by environmental pressures and differential fitness, while artificial selection is driven by human choice for specific traits. Natural selection cannot occur without which key factor? Natural selection cannot occur without heritable variation in traits. What are the four main principles of natural selection? The four main principles are variation, heritability, differential survival and reproduction, and adaptation. What must be true for natural selection to happen in a population? For natural selection to happen, there must be variation in traits, those traits must be heritable, and individuals must have different levels of fitness. What is another name for natural selection? Natural selection is also known as survival of the fittest. What are the three main parts of natural selection? The three main parts are variation, heritability, and differential fitness. Which situations will lead to natural selection in a population? Situations with heritable variation in traits and differential fitness among individuals will lead to natural selection. How are natural selection and artificial selection similar? Both natural and artificial selection involve changes in trait frequencies due to selection pressures, but natural selection is driven by environmental factors while artificial selection is driven by human choice. What are the four components of natural selection? The four components are variation, heritability, differential survival and reproduction, and adaptation. What are the principles of natural selection? The principles of natural selection are variation, heritability, differential fitness, and adaptation. What does natural selection favor in a population? Natural selection favors individuals with traits that confer higher fitness, increasing their frequency in the population. What is balancing selection and how does it affect allele frequencies? Balancing selection maintains multiple alleles in a population by favoring more than one allele, preventing any single allele from becoming fixed. What is sexual selection and how does it influence traits? Sexual selection is selection for traits that affect the ability to obtain mates, leading to sexual dimorphism through mate choice and competition. What is heterozygote advantage and how does it maintain genetic diversity? Heterozygote advantage occurs when heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote, maintaining both alleles in the population.
Natural Selection quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/30