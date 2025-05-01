Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

On what does natural selection act within a population? Natural selection acts on heritable variation in traits within a population.

How is natural selection best described in the context of evolution? Natural selection is the process by which individuals with higher fitness are more likely to survive and reproduce, changing allele frequencies in a population over time.

What is the primary driving force of evolution according to Darwin's theory? Natural selection is the primary driving force of evolution.

What three conditions are necessary for natural selection to occur? The three conditions necessary for natural selection are variation in traits, heritability of those traits, and differential fitness among individuals.

How is the value of an animal as a parent determined in evolutionary terms? The value of an animal as a parent is determined by its fitness, which is its ability to survive and reproduce, passing on its genes to the next generation.

What is the process by which evolution occurs naturally? Evolution occurs naturally through the process of natural selection.