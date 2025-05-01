Natural Selection quiz #1 Flashcards

The two main observations are: (1) variation exists within populations and is inherited from parents to offspring, and (2) species tend to overproduce offspring, more than the environment can support. These lead to the inference that individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, causing those traits to become more common in the population over time, resulting in evolutionary change.

What are the two main observations that form the basis of natural selection, and how do they lead to evolutionary change in populations? The two main observations are: (1) variation exists within populations and is inherited from parents to offspring, and (2) species tend to overproduce offspring, more than the environment can support. These lead to the inference that individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce, causing those traits to become more common in the population over time, resulting in evolutionary change.

Why is existing variation within a population essential for natural selection to occur, and how does natural selection affect the frequency of traits? Existing variation is essential because natural selection can only act on differences that already exist within a population; it does not create new variation. Natural selection increases the frequency of traits that enhance survival and reproduction, making populations better adapted to their current environment.

