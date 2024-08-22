We now want to spend some time really diving into natural selection and how natural selection leads to evolution. But we're just going to start by saying that natural selection is based on 2 observations and 2 inferences. Now depending on your book or your professor, you may break these ideas up slightly differently, or sometimes these are called Darwin's 4 postulates. But these ideas are going to be central to any description of natural selection. Now by observations, we mean that there are going to be 2 things that if you go out look around in the world, they are just unquestionably true.
And our 2 inferences are going to be 2 very logical conclusions that we can draw from those observations. Alright. So let's take a look. Our first observation is going to be that variation is inherited, and the first part of that is just that there is variation in populations. Right?
In a population, not all organisms are identical, and the second part of that is that a lot of that variation is inherited from organisms' parents. Variation is passed from parent to offspring. Alright. Now, we're going to use rabbits as an example. We have here a population of white and brown rabbits, and well, that white and brown coat, that's our variation, and you can imagine that this type of variation would be passed from parent to offspring.
Now today we understand that when things are passed from parent to offspring in that way, we're talking about genetic variation. But of course, when Darwin was coming up with this idea, that was before genetics was a science. Alright. Well, observation 1 is that variation is inherited. Observation 2 is the idea of overproduction.
Species produce more offspring than the environment can ever possibly support. Right? If you know anything about rabbits, you know they have the potential to make a lot more rabbits very quickly. Right? Now depending on the species, it can vary.
But usually, a female rabbit can have more than 10 offspring every year, and those offspring can start reproducing when they're just a few months old. So a small population of rabbits has the potential to get really big, really fast, and yet, right, the world's not covered in rabbits. So what's happening? Well, not all the rabbits live, not all the rabbits get to reproduce. The sad fact is most baby rabbits die.
Well, we can take that observation, and that's going to lead us to our first inference. If not all rabbits get to reproduce, well, then we have this idea of selection. Certain traits will make survival and reproduction more likely, and the inverse of that is certain traits will make survival and reproduction less likely. Alright. In this story, you could imagine maybe being a white rabbit makes it harder to be camouflaged.
And so, well, the fox is going to catch those white rabbits at a higher rate, and inversely, it's not going to be catching and eating the brown rabbits quite as much. So being a white rabbit, in this case, means you're less likely to survive and reproduce. Being a brown rabbit means you're more likely to. Well, if that's the case, we can really clearly lead to our next inference here, and that's going to be around the idea of evolution. Those traits that help organisms survive and reproduce will accumulate in the population.
If brown rabbits are surviving and reproducing at a higher rate, well, they're going to pass that trait on to the next generation, and our population will end up having more brown rabbits and fewer white rabbits than at the start. Alright. That was our definition of evolution. A change in a population over time, and we just saw it there. Now this may seem kind of straightforward, maybe kind of simple, and in a lot of ways, it is.
But this is an idea that has a lot of depth to it and some real nuance as well. So we're going to spend some time really looking at it closely. Before we do, we have some examples and practice on these ideas, and I'll see you in the next video.