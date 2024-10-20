Skip to main content
Noncovalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

Noncovalent Bonds definitions
  • Noncovalent Bonds

    Weak interactions between molecules or parts of molecules that do not involve sharing of electrons, including Van der Waals forces, hydrogen bonds, and ionic bonds.

  • Electrostatic Interactions

    Attractive forces between charged particles, such as ions or polar molecules, that are strong and non-covalent, including ionic and hydrogen bonds.

  • Ionic Bonds

    Electrostatic interactions between atoms where one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in attraction between oppositely charged ions.

  • Hydrogen Bonds

    Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom, crucial in the structure and properties of water and biological molecules.

  • Van Der Waals Interactions

    Weak, non-covalent interactions between molecules due to transient dipoles, crucial for molecular recognition and stability in biological systems.