Noncovalent Bonds definitions Flashcards

Noncovalent Bonds
Weak interactions between molecules or parts of molecules that do not involve sharing of electrons, including Van der Waals forces, hydrogen bonds, and ionic bonds.
Electrostatic Interactions
Attractive forces between charged particles, such as ions or polar molecules, that are strong and non-covalent, including ionic and hydrogen bonds.
Ionic Bonds
Electrostatic interactions between atoms where one atom donates an electron to another, resulting in attraction between oppositely charged ions.
Hydrogen Bonds
Attractive forces between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom, crucial in the structure and properties of water and biological molecules.
Van Der Waals Interactions
Weak, non-covalent interactions between molecules due to transient dipoles, crucial for molecular recognition and stability in biological systems.