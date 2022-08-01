So now that we've covered Covalin bombs in our previous lesson videos in this video, we're going to introduce non co violence bonds. And so non co Vaillant bonds are really just defined as interactions between two atoms resulting from full or partial charges. Now, unlike the co Vaillant bonds that we talked about in our previous lesson videos, When it comes to non Covalin bonds, there's absolutely no sharing of electrons and so recall from our previous lesson videos that the word Co Vaillant is referring to the sharing of electrons. But if we add the non in front of the Covalin, of course, that means no sharing of electrons. So that's an important distinction between the co violent and the non co violent bonds. Now there are several different types of non Covalin bonds that are common in biology and moving forward in our course. We're going to talk about some of these different types of non Covalin bonds, and you can see that here we're showing you a table of some of the different types of non Covalin bonds and really they could be broken up into two major groups. There are strong electrostatic interactions, and then there are weak Vander Wal's interactions. Now for our biology course, we're not really going to talk a lot about the week. Vander Wal's interactions. You'll get to learn more about the week Vander Waals interactions in your chemistry courses. But for our biology course moving forward, we're gonna focus our attention mainly on the strong electrostatic interactions. And really, there are two different types that you should be aware of. There are Ionic bonds, and then there are hydrogen bonds. And so if we take a look at the table the map that we have down below, you'll see that this table corresponds really, really nicely with the map. And so, once again, here is the map of our lesson on chemical bonds, and we know already in our previous lesson videos. We've been following this map following the left most branches first. So already in our previous lesson videos, we've talked about Covalin bonds, including non polar co violent and polar Covalin bonds. So here in this video, we're starting to talk about this other branch here, the non Covalin bonds and, as we mentioned already, that could be broken up into two major groups. The strong electrostatic interactions. And then the week Vander Wal's interactions like this week, little guy over here. Now, once again, the week Vander Waals interactions were not really going to talk about, uh, our course moving forward. You'll get to learn more about the week Vander Waals interactions when you take your chemistry course, but for our biology course, were mainly gonna focus on these strong electrostatic interactions, which include the Ionic bonds and the hydrogen bonds. And so we'll get to talk more about the ionic and hydrogen bonds moving forward. In our course, we'll start off with the Ionic bonds, and then, after talking about those, we'll move on to talking about the hydrogen bonds so that being said, I'll see you all in our next video.

