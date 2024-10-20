Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Noncovalent Bonds quiz Flashcards

Back
Noncovalent Bonds quiz
How well do you know this?
1/14

  • What is an ion?

    An ion is an atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative, due to the gain or loss of electrons.

  • What is the difference between an anion and a cation?

    An anion is a negatively charged ion resulting from the gain of electrons, while a cation is a positively charged ion resulting from the loss of electrons.

  • How does a neutral hydrogen atom become an anion?

    A neutral hydrogen atom becomes an anion by gaining an additional electron, resulting in a net negative charge.

  • How does a neutral hydrogen atom become a cation?

    A neutral hydrogen atom becomes a cation by losing its electron, resulting in a net positive charge.

  • What is the charge of an anion?

    An anion has a negative charge.

  • What is the charge of a cation?

    A cation has a positive charge.

  • What happens to the charge of an atom when it gains an electron?

    When an atom gains an electron, it becomes negatively charged and forms an anion.

  • What happens to the charge of an atom when it loses an electron?

    When an atom loses an electron, it becomes positively charged and forms a cation.

  • What is the general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge?

    The general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge is 'ion.'

  • How can you remember that anions are negatively charged?

    You can remember that anions are negatively charged by noting the multiple 'n's in 'anion,' which suggest a negative charge.

  • How can you remember that cations are positively charged?

    You can remember that cations are positively charged by associating the 't' in 'cation' with a plus sign (+).

  • What is the charge of a neutral hydrogen atom?

    A neutral hydrogen atom has no net charge because it has one proton and one electron, which cancel each other out.

  • What leads to the formation of an anion?

    The formation of an anion is led by the gain of a negatively charged electron.

  • What must be determined to distinguish between an anion and a cation?

    To distinguish between an anion and a cation, the specific charge of the ion must be determined.