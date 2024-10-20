Noncovalent Bonds quiz Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (14)
What is an ion?
An ion is an atom or molecule with a net electrical charge, either positive or negative, due to the gain or loss of electrons.
What is the difference between an anion and a cation?
An anion is a negatively charged ion resulting from the gain of electrons, while a cation is a positively charged ion resulting from the loss of electrons.
How does a neutral hydrogen atom become an anion?
A neutral hydrogen atom becomes an anion by gaining an additional electron, resulting in a net negative charge.
How does a neutral hydrogen atom become a cation?
A neutral hydrogen atom becomes a cation by losing its electron, resulting in a net positive charge.
What is the charge of an anion?
An anion has a negative charge.
What is the charge of a cation?
A cation has a positive charge.
What happens to the charge of an atom when it gains an electron?
When an atom gains an electron, it becomes negatively charged and forms an anion.
What happens to the charge of an atom when it loses an electron?
When an atom loses an electron, it becomes positively charged and forms a cation.
What is the general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge?
The general term for atoms or molecules with a net electrical charge is 'ion.'
How can you remember that anions are negatively charged?
You can remember that anions are negatively charged by noting the multiple 'n's in 'anion,' which suggest a negative charge.
How can you remember that cations are positively charged?
You can remember that cations are positively charged by associating the 't' in 'cation' with a plus sign (+).
What is the charge of a neutral hydrogen atom?
A neutral hydrogen atom has no net charge because it has one proton and one electron, which cancel each other out.
What leads to the formation of an anion?
The formation of an anion is led by the gain of a negatively charged electron.
What must be determined to distinguish between an anion and a cation?
To distinguish between an anion and a cation, the specific charge of the ion must be determined.