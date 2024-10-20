Nonvascular Plants definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
Gametophyte
The life stage in bryophytes that produces gametes, dominant in their life cycle, requiring water for sperm to reach the egg, and includes structures like gametangia for gamete production.
Bryophyte
Nonvascular plants with a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, requiring water for fertilization, and lacking true roots, stems, and leaves. They reproduce via spores and include mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.
Gametangia
Organ or cell where gametes are produced, with male (antheridia) producing sperm and female (archegonia) producing eggs, essential for fertilization in bryophytes.
Gametophore
A structure in bryophytes that bears the gametangia, which are the organs producing gametes (sperm or eggs).
Archegonia
Female reproductive structure in bryophytes and some vascular plants, producing and housing the egg cell where fertilization occurs.
Antheridia
Male gametangia in bryophytes that produce and release sperm cells, requiring water for fertilization.
Monoecious
A plant that produces both male and female gametes on the same individual, allowing self-fertilization.
Dioecious
Having male and female reproductive organs on separate individual plants.
Nonvascular
Plants lacking specialized tissues for water and nutrient transport, relying on diffusion and osmosis, often found in moist environments.
Rhizoids
Root-like structures in nonvascular plants that anchor the plant and absorb water and nutrients but lack vascular tissues.
Sporophyte
The diploid phase in a plant's life cycle that produces spores via meiosis, typically smaller and less conspicuous in nonvascular plants.
Sporangium
A structure in the sporophyte phase of plants where spores are produced and stored, facilitating the transition to the gametophyte phase.
Capsule
The top part of the sporophyte in bryophytes, containing the sporangium where spores are produced and released.
Protonema
A filamentous structure that emerges from a spore and develops into the gametophyte in bryophytes, resembling a sprout in nonvascular plants.
Liverwort
A nonvascular bryophyte with a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, requiring water for fertilization, and featuring rhizoids instead of roots.