Nonvascular Plants definitions Flashcards

Nonvascular Plants definitions
  • Gametophyte

    The life stage in bryophytes that produces gametes, dominant in their life cycle, requiring water for sperm to reach the egg, and includes structures like gametangia for gamete production.

  • Bryophyte

    Nonvascular plants with a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, requiring water for fertilization, and lacking true roots, stems, and leaves. They reproduce via spores and include mosses, liverworts, and hornworts.

  • Gametangia

    Organ or cell where gametes are produced, with male (antheridia) producing sperm and female (archegonia) producing eggs, essential for fertilization in bryophytes.

  • Gametophore

    A structure in bryophytes that bears the gametangia, which are the organs producing gametes (sperm or eggs).

  • Archegonia

    Female reproductive structure in bryophytes and some vascular plants, producing and housing the egg cell where fertilization occurs.

  • Antheridia

    Male gametangia in bryophytes that produce and release sperm cells, requiring water for fertilization.

  • Monoecious

    A plant that produces both male and female gametes on the same individual, allowing self-fertilization.

  • Dioecious

    Having male and female reproductive organs on separate individual plants.

  • Nonvascular

    Plants lacking specialized tissues for water and nutrient transport, relying on diffusion and osmosis, often found in moist environments.

  • Rhizoids

    Root-like structures in nonvascular plants that anchor the plant and absorb water and nutrients but lack vascular tissues.

  • Sporophyte

    The diploid phase in a plant's life cycle that produces spores via meiosis, typically smaller and less conspicuous in nonvascular plants.

  • Sporangium

    A structure in the sporophyte phase of plants where spores are produced and stored, facilitating the transition to the gametophyte phase.

  • Capsule

    The top part of the sporophyte in bryophytes, containing the sporangium where spores are produced and released.

  • Protonema

    A filamentous structure that emerges from a spore and develops into the gametophyte in bryophytes, resembling a sprout in nonvascular plants.

  • Liverwort

    A nonvascular bryophyte with a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, requiring water for fertilization, and featuring rhizoids instead of roots.