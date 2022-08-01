28. Plants
Nonvascular Plants
1
concept
Nonvascular Plants - 1
6m
Was this helpful?
Hi. In this video, we're going to talk a little bit about non vascular plants, non vascular plants or Brian fights, as they're technically called. Our plants that include Mosses, liver warts and horn warts. You can see a file, a genie of this. Right here. We have the embryo fights, which includes all the different types of plants will be talking about. And then here we have our Bryan fights and you can see that vascular plants is a separate lineage. And remember that the defining feature of these organisms is that they don't contain vascular tissue reinforced with lignin. Although some may have transport issues that use cellulose to maintain the rigidity, you can see an example of moss, liver wort and ah, horn ORT right here. Don't worry. If you can't really tell these apart, I mean, hopefully you've seen Moss before. If you've never seen or heard of a liver word or horn work, not a big deal. Um, these air just little, you know, low to the ground. Very simple, uh, non vascular plants. Now, as we previously discussed, they have committed fight dominant life cycle, which is going to change in later lineages to a spore fight, dominant life cycle. And these organisms air also home a sports meaning that they spores they produce are all of the same type. Some species have bisexual amita fights, meaning that the male and female reproductive of or the male and female commedia fights rather are located in the same plant. Some species, like Mosses, for example, have separate male and female community fights. So the, um, male parts and the female parts air found in separate plants here we have unexamined of a moss life cycle. And we can just kind of use this as a stand in for our non vascular plant life cycles. I'm just gonna quickly walk you through this image, jump out of the way here. So spores give rise Thio the commedia fights. Right? And here we have our mail Gumede a fight. Here we have our female Gumede a fight, and it's through mitosis that these spores will develop into the community fights Here. You can see we have the fully developed mail and female commie to fight, and you might notice this actually an error in this diagram. I didn't make it. It's really not a big deal, but here. It says female here. It's male, You know these arrows should be reversed. Sorry, I didn't make the figure, but it doesn't. It shouldn't really affect your understanding. Obviously the the female gamete a fight Spore is going to develop into the female commit a fight and the male give me to fight. Spore is going to develop into the mail comedic fight. So just remember that these arrows air crisscrossed. Anyhow, these Gumede a fights are going to produce the sperm and the egg. And remember that the sperm requires water to get to the egg. And the structure that produces the sperm is called the Ansari Idiom. The structure that produces the egg is called the Ark Ogoni. Um, don't worry, We're gonna go over this again on the next page. So when the sperm and the egg get together, we're gonna have fertilization. A Zygo is gonna form, right? And that is going to develop into an embryo and everything on this side, Remember? Except for the side goat here, you need to note that zygote is to in all this other stuff is en right, and it's it's indicated in, uh, in the figure that these air All hap Lloyd. All this stuff, Of course. Except for the Zygo right zygotes deployed. They don't actually show it in the figure, but when the sperm and the egg combined, they're gonna form this. I go so everything over here is deployed. Right? So this is the dominant part of the life cycle. Basically what that means is the part of the plant we're used to seeing is going to be this half Lloyd Gumede, a fight part of the plant. This embryo that forms after the sperm gets to the egg. This embryo is going Thio sprout into you. This sprang Geum, right? So this embryo basically is going to develop into the sport of fight and the spore fight. Part of this poor fight is the sprang Geum, which produces the spores. And those spores remember, are going to be hap Lloyd. And, um, the spore fight produces them through my oh, sis, those hap Lloyd spores. Then develop into the give me to fight and we repeat this cycle. So, you know, this is just basic alteration of generations. The things to bear in mind are that water is necessary for the sperm to get to the egg and those terms and through idiom and arc Ogoni. Um, don't forget we're gonna talk about those in just a moment. So with that, let's flip the page.
2
concept
Nonvascular Plants - 2
7m
Was this helpful?
So let's go over a bunch of terminology again, Gumede A fight That's the gammy producing part of the brave fight. Hopefully, that term is very familiar by now. And in the case of Brian fights because they have a committee fight dominant life cycle. The committee fight is the part of plant that were most familiar with. And remember that Brian fight. Um, bride fight gam. It's require water. Right? Water is needed to move the sperm to the egg. The gamma Tanja is the Oregon or sell in which the gametes are produced and they're contained in something called a Gumede afford. Now remember that there is a sort of, like, male and female dichotomy here. So there the gamma Tanja can produce male or female gametes. And if it produces a female GAM, it's then we call it our cargo Nia. Right. That's the female gamete Tanja, and it's gonna produce egg cells. And this is where fertilization is gonna occur, right? The anther radia is the male gamete tanja, and that's gonna produce sperm, which we're gonna go to those eggs to do fertilization now, uh, taking a look at our figure here. You can see the male and female plants. And here this is what the top of our male plant looks like. That's our male gamete Tanja, right? This is our comida for and we have the anti iridium and the sperm in there. So theano iridium is the structure that's going to produce those sperm. This whole thing is our good metaphor. Oops. And then, of course, here we have the female side, which is the ark Ogoni. Um, so I mean right, that in this is the okay, Goni, Um and it's goni. Um, because we're dealing with a single single are Carboni. Um that's the singular form of the word our cargo Nia is the plural. And here you can see our egg inside the arc. Ogoni, Um, and a sui said those sperm are gonna need water Thio, get thio the egg Now some species, as as we mentioned previously, some species actually, uh are bisexual. That is, they will have the our cargo NIA and anther idea in the same plant. We call those man Isha's. So that's just a mani. She's plant is just one that bears the sperm and the egg in the same game. Eat a fight a diocese plant bear sperm and the egg on separate comedic fights. So these Mosses that we're talking about these Mosses, our diocese, right? Because the male and the female parts are male and female. Media fights rather are on different plants and notice how in this figure, it says non vascular leaves, right and non vascular stem. Uh, this is a non vascular plants, so it's going to lack those vascular tissues, and it can't have leaves in the sense that we're used to thinking of leaves because it doesn't have vasculature. So these are non vascular leaves in quote quotes. Also, technically, these aren't roots, because again routes require vascular tissue. These are what are called resides. They they're functionally like roots. They're very similar. The difference is that they don't have those vascular tissues, but they serve the same purpose. Uh, but we have to give it a different name to distinguish it. Now moving on. Let's take a look at the spore fight. So we just looked at the Grammy to fight anatomy. Let's look at this spore fighting at me. So the spore fights in these non vascular plants are gonna be the small structures, right? This is the part of the plant. Were not you really, uh, like when we think of Moss, or you probably have never thought of a liver word. But if you were to, you wouldn't really be thinking about the spore fight. You'd be thinking about the media fight with that organism. Uh, and that's because again, thes organisms have a Grammy to fight dominant life cycle. Now the spore fight. That's the structure that contains the sprang geum, which is what makes the spores and the spore fight has a couple of features to it. It has what's called the foot, and the foot is basically the attachment Thio the committee to fight in. It absorbs nutrients from the commedia fight. And then you have the CDA, which is it's basically like the stock of the spore fight, and it's going to transport nutrients up from the gamy to fight to the capsule. And the capsule is that top of the the spore fight. And it's the, uh, sprang geum structure. Basically, it is the structure that contains the spring. Jim, you can see another view of this here. We have the capsule, um, and you can see Cem spores being produced and coming out right. And of course, those spores are going Thio grow into the commedia fight, which is sort of what's being shown in this image. Here. It's like the, uh, the growth of the Grammy to fight starting out his little bud with little bitty resides and then growing into a full fledged got me to fight. And this, uh, this early structure, which is really just a chain of cells that you see right here, um, that grows from the spore and develops into the media fight is called the Proto Neema. And it's against just a little chain of cells that grows out of the sport and develops into the Gumede a fight. It's kind of like the sprout of the non vascular plant. All right, that's all I have on this video about vascular plants. Alright, I'm sorry. Non vascular plants. So I'll see you guys next time
Additional resources for Nonvascular Plants
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (13)
- Suppose an efficient conducting system evolved in a moss that could transport water and other materials as hig...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...
- Moss sperm are motile and capable of swimming short distances to fertilize an egg. However, it was unknown unt...