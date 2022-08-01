So let's go over a bunch of terminology again, Gumede A fight That's the gammy producing part of the brave fight. Hopefully, that term is very familiar by now. And in the case of Brian fights because they have a committee fight dominant life cycle. The committee fight is the part of plant that were most familiar with. And remember that Brian fight. Um, bride fight gam. It's require water. Right? Water is needed to move the sperm to the egg. The gamma Tanja is the Oregon or sell in which the gametes are produced and they're contained in something called a Gumede afford. Now remember that there is a sort of, like, male and female dichotomy here. So there the gamma Tanja can produce male or female gametes. And if it produces a female GAM, it's then we call it our cargo Nia. Right. That's the female gamete Tanja, and it's gonna produce egg cells. And this is where fertilization is gonna occur, right? The anther radia is the male gamete tanja, and that's gonna produce sperm, which we're gonna go to those eggs to do fertilization now, uh, taking a look at our figure here. You can see the male and female plants. And here this is what the top of our male plant looks like. That's our male gamete Tanja, right? This is our comida for and we have the anti iridium and the sperm in there. So theano iridium is the structure that's going to produce those sperm. This whole thing is our good metaphor. Oops. And then, of course, here we have the female side, which is the ark Ogoni. Um, so I mean right, that in this is the okay, Goni, Um and it's goni. Um, because we're dealing with a single single are Carboni. Um that's the singular form of the word our cargo Nia is the plural. And here you can see our egg inside the arc. Ogoni, Um, and a sui said those sperm are gonna need water Thio, get thio the egg Now some species, as as we mentioned previously, some species actually, uh are bisexual. That is, they will have the our cargo NIA and anther idea in the same plant. We call those man Isha's. So that's just a mani. She's plant is just one that bears the sperm and the egg in the same game. Eat a fight a diocese plant bear sperm and the egg on separate comedic fights. So these Mosses that we're talking about these Mosses, our diocese, right? Because the male and the female parts are male and female. Media fights rather are on different plants and notice how in this figure, it says non vascular leaves, right and non vascular stem. Uh, this is a non vascular plants, so it's going to lack those vascular tissues, and it can't have leaves in the sense that we're used to thinking of leaves because it doesn't have vasculature. So these are non vascular leaves in quote quotes. Also, technically, these aren't roots, because again routes require vascular tissue. These are what are called resides. They they're functionally like roots. They're very similar. The difference is that they don't have those vascular tissues, but they serve the same purpose. Uh, but we have to give it a different name to distinguish it. Now moving on. Let's take a look at the spore fight. So we just looked at the Grammy to fight anatomy. Let's look at this spore fighting at me. So the spore fights in these non vascular plants are gonna be the small structures, right? This is the part of the plant. Were not you really, uh, like when we think of Moss, or you probably have never thought of a liver word. But if you were to, you wouldn't really be thinking about the spore fight. You'd be thinking about the media fight with that organism. Uh, and that's because again, thes organisms have a Grammy to fight dominant life cycle. Now the spore fight. That's the structure that contains the sprang geum, which is what makes the spores and the spore fight has a couple of features to it. It has what's called the foot, and the foot is basically the attachment Thio the committee to fight in. It absorbs nutrients from the commedia fight. And then you have the CDA, which is it's basically like the stock of the spore fight, and it's going to transport nutrients up from the gamy to fight to the capsule. And the capsule is that top of the the spore fight. And it's the, uh, sprang geum structure. Basically, it is the structure that contains the spring. Jim, you can see another view of this here. We have the capsule, um, and you can see Cem spores being produced and coming out right. And of course, those spores are going Thio grow into the commedia fight, which is sort of what's being shown in this image. Here. It's like the, uh, the growth of the Grammy to fight starting out his little bud with little bitty resides and then growing into a full fledged got me to fight. And this, uh, this early structure, which is really just a chain of cells that you see right here, um, that grows from the spore and develops into the media fight is called the Proto Neema. And it's against just a little chain of cells that grows out of the sport and develops into the Gumede a fight. It's kind of like the sprout of the non vascular plant. All right, that's all I have on this video about vascular plants. Alright, I'm sorry. Non vascular plants. So I'll see you guys next time

