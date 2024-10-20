Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions Flashcards
DNA
A molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms, forming a double helix structure composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base.
Histone Proteins
Proteins around which DNA wraps, forming nucleosomes, aiding in the compaction and regulation of genetic material within the chromatin structure.
Nucleosome
DNA wrapped around histone proteins, forming a bead-like structure, fundamental for chromatin organization.
Chromatin
A complex of DNA and proteins, primarily histones, that condenses to form chromosomes during cell division.
Chromosome
A highly condensed structure of chromatin, containing DNA and proteins, that forms during cell division and ensures accurate genetic material distribution to daughter cells.
Sister Chromatids
Two identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication before cell division.
Centromeres
The region where two sister chromatids are joined, crucial for chromosome alignment and segregation during cell division.