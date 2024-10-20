Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions

Organization of DNA in the Cell definitions
  • DNA

    A molecule that carries genetic instructions in all living organisms, forming a double helix structure composed of nucleotides, which include a sugar, phosphate group, and nitrogenous base.

  • Histone Proteins

    Proteins around which DNA wraps, forming nucleosomes, aiding in the compaction and regulation of genetic material within the chromatin structure.

  • Nucleosome

    DNA wrapped around histone proteins, forming a bead-like structure, fundamental for chromatin organization.

  • Chromatin

    A complex of DNA and proteins, primarily histones, that condenses to form chromosomes during cell division.

  • Chromosome

    A highly condensed structure of chromatin, containing DNA and proteins, that forms during cell division and ensures accurate genetic material distribution to daughter cells.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Two identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication before cell division.

  • Centromeres

    The region where two sister chromatids are joined, crucial for chromosome alignment and segregation during cell division.