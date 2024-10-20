Skip to main content
Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz Flashcards

Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz
  • What is the primary purpose of DNA replication in the cell cycle?

    The primary purpose of DNA replication is to produce an exact copy of all the DNA in a cell, ensuring that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.

  • What are the synonyms for the term 'replicated' in the context of DNA?

    The terms 'synthesized' and 'duplicated' are synonyms for 'replicated' in the context of DNA.

  • What is a chromatid?

    A chromatid is half of a replicated chromosome, and sister chromatids are identical copies joined at the centromere.

  • What is the centromere and where is it located?

    The centromere is the region where two sister chromatids are joined, often referred to as the 'waist' of the chromosome.

  • How can you visually distinguish between replicated and unreplicated chromosomes?

    Replicated chromosomes resemble an 'X' shape, while unreplicated chromosomes look like a straight line.

  • What are the subphases of interphase?

    The subphases of interphase are G0, G1, S, and G2.

  • What is the significance of the S phase in interphase?

    The S phase is significant because it is the phase during which DNA replication occurs.

  • Why is DNA replication considered a critical step before cell division?

    DNA replication is critical because it ensures that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the genetic material.