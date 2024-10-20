Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz Flashcards
What is the primary purpose of DNA replication in the cell cycle?
The primary purpose of DNA replication is to produce an exact copy of all the DNA in a cell, ensuring that each daughter cell receives a complete set of genetic information.
What are the synonyms for the term 'replicated' in the context of DNA?
The terms 'synthesized' and 'duplicated' are synonyms for 'replicated' in the context of DNA.
What is a chromatid?
A chromatid is half of a replicated chromosome, and sister chromatids are identical copies joined at the centromere.
What is the centromere and where is it located?
The centromere is the region where two sister chromatids are joined, often referred to as the 'waist' of the chromosome.
How can you visually distinguish between replicated and unreplicated chromosomes?
Replicated chromosomes resemble an 'X' shape, while unreplicated chromosomes look like a straight line.
What are the subphases of interphase?
The subphases of interphase are G0, G1, S, and G2.
What is the significance of the S phase in interphase?
The S phase is significant because it is the phase during which DNA replication occurs.
Why is DNA replication considered a critical step before cell division?
DNA replication is critical because it ensures that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the genetic material.