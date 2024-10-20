Prokaryote Lineages definitions Flashcards
Prokaryote Lineages definitions
- ProteobacteriaA diverse clade of gram-negative bacteria, organized into five subgroups (alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon), involved in nitrogen fixation and the origin of mitochondria in eukaryotes.
- Gram NegativeBacteria with a thin peptidoglycan layer beneath an outer lipopolysaccharide membrane, often resistant to antibiotics and stain pink in the Gram stain test.
- Nitrogen FixationThe process by which certain bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a form usable by plants and other organisms, typically ammonia (NH₃).
- MitochondriaOrganelles in eukaryotic cells that generate ATP through cellular respiration, originally derived from engulfed proteobacteria.
- ChlamydiaA group of gram-negative bacteria lacking peptidoglycan in their cell walls, all of which are intracellular parasites, including the species responsible for the STD known by the same name.
- PeptidoglycanA polymer forming a mesh-like layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support and shape.
- LipopolysaccharideA molecule found in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, consisting of a lipid and a polysaccharide, which elicits strong immune responses in animals.
- SpirochetesGram-negative heterotrophic bacteria with a distinctive corkscrew shape, known for causing Lyme disease and syphilis.
- HeterotrophsOrganisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms or organic matter, as they cannot produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.
- CyanobacteriaGram-negative photoautotrophs performing oxygenic photosynthesis, crucial for atmospheric oxygen and nitrogen fixation, and ancestors of chloroplasts. Often misnamed blue-green algae.
- PhotoautotrophsOrganisms that use light energy to convert carbon dioxide and water into organic compounds and oxygen, playing a crucial role in producing atmospheric oxygen.
- Oxygenic PhotosynthesisPhotosynthesis that produces oxygen as a byproduct, primarily carried out by cyanobacteria, which contributed to the origin of atmospheric oxygen.
- StromatolitesLayered structures formed by cyanobacteria trapping and binding sediment, often considered the oldest known fossils, dating back over a billion years.
- ActinobacteriaHigh GC gram-positive bacteria, often misclassified as fungi due to their branching mycelia. They include Streptomyces, a genus crucial for antibiotic production.
- FirmicutesLow GC gram-positive bacteria, crucial for fermentation (e.g., yogurt, cheese, sour beer) and human health, including gut and vaginal microbiota.