Prokaryote Lineages definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Proteobacteria A diverse clade of gram-negative bacteria, organized into five subgroups (alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon), involved in nitrogen fixation and the origin of mitochondria in eukaryotes.

Gram Negative Bacteria with a thin peptidoglycan layer beneath an outer lipopolysaccharide membrane, often resistant to antibiotics and stain pink in the Gram stain test.

Nitrogen Fixation The process by which certain bacteria convert atmospheric nitrogen (N₂) into a form usable by plants and other organisms, typically ammonia (NH₃).

Mitochondria Organelles in eukaryotic cells that generate ATP through cellular respiration, originally derived from engulfed proteobacteria.

Chlamydia A group of gram-negative bacteria lacking peptidoglycan in their cell walls, all of which are intracellular parasites, including the species responsible for the STD known by the same name.

Peptidoglycan A polymer forming a mesh-like layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support and shape.

Lipopolysaccharide A molecule found in the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, consisting of a lipid and a polysaccharide, which elicits strong immune responses in animals.

Spirochetes Gram-negative heterotrophic bacteria with a distinctive corkscrew shape, known for causing Lyme disease and syphilis.

Heterotrophs Organisms that obtain energy by consuming other organisms or organic matter, as they cannot produce their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.

Cyanobacteria Gram-negative photoautotrophs performing oxygenic photosynthesis, crucial for atmospheric oxygen and nitrogen fixation, and ancestors of chloroplasts. Often misnamed blue-green algae.

Photoautotrophs Organisms that use light energy to convert carbon dioxide and water into organic compounds and oxygen, playing a crucial role in producing atmospheric oxygen.

Oxygenic Photosynthesis Photosynthesis that produces oxygen as a byproduct, primarily carried out by cyanobacteria, which contributed to the origin of atmospheric oxygen.

Stromatolites Layered structures formed by cyanobacteria trapping and binding sediment, often considered the oldest known fossils, dating back over a billion years.

Actinobacteria High GC gram-positive bacteria, often misclassified as fungi due to their branching mycelia. They include Streptomyces, a genus crucial for antibiotic production.