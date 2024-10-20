Prokaryote Lineages quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

What type of photosynthesis do cyanobacteria perform? Cyanobacteria perform oxygenic photosynthesis.

What is the significance of cyanobacteria in Earth's history? Cyanobacteria are responsible for the origin of oxygen in the atmosphere.

What are stromatolites and which organisms are they associated with? Stromatolites are fossilized structures made of calcium carbonate, associated with cyanobacteria.

Which group of bacteria includes the genus Streptomyces, known for producing many antibiotics? The genus Streptomyces belongs to the actinobacteria group.

What is the main difference between high GC and low GC gram-positive bacteria? High GC gram-positive bacteria have a high percentage of guanine and cytosine in their DNA, while low GC gram-positive bacteria have a lower percentage.

Which genus of bacteria is important for yogurt and cheese production? The genus Lactobacillus is important for yogurt and cheese production.

What is the role of Lactobacillus in the human body? Lactobacillus helps with digestion in the gut and maintains the environment in the vagina.

What is the endosymbiotic theory? The endosymbiotic theory suggests that eukaryotic cells originated through a symbiotic relationship where a larger cell engulfed a proteobacterium, which eventually became mitochondria.

How did chloroplasts originate according to the endosymbiotic theory? Chloroplasts originated from cyanobacteria that were engulfed by a larger cell and formed a symbiotic relationship.

What is the synapomorphy that unifies eukaryotes? The synapomorphy that unifies eukaryotes is the presence of a nucleus.

What is the significance of the double membrane in mitochondria? The double membrane in mitochondria is evidence of their prokaryotic origin, as it is similar to the double membrane found in prokaryotes.

What is the primary function of mitochondria in eukaryotic cells? Mitochondria generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation.

What is the role of cyanobacteria in the process of nitrogen fixation? Cyanobacteria perform nitrogen fixation, converting atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by plants.

What is the main characteristic of actinobacteria that led to their initial misclassification as fungi? Actinobacteria form branching mycelia, which resemble the morphology of fungi.