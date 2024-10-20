Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions Flashcards

Back
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells definitions
How well do you know this?
1/18

  • Prokaryotes

    Single-celled organisms lacking a nucleus and organelles, classified into the domains Bacteria and Archaea.

  • Nucleus

    A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells that houses and protects the cell's genetic material (DNA), facilitating processes like replication and transcription.

  • Organelles

    Specialized structures within eukaryotic cells that perform distinct processes, such as energy production, protein synthesis, and waste management.

  • Bacteria

    Single-celled prokaryotes without a nucleus or organelles, with DNA in a nucleoid region, often having a cell wall.

  • Archaea

    A domain of single-celled prokaryotes distinct from bacteria, often found in extreme environments, lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

  • Eukarya

    Domain of life with organisms that have cells containing a nucleus and organelles; includes animals, plants, fungi, and protists.

  • Eukaryotes

    Organisms with cells that have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, which can be either unicellular or multicellular.

  • Fungi

    Eukaryotic organisms that include yeasts, molds, and mushrooms; they decompose organic matter and reproduce via spores.

  • Protista

    A diverse group of eukaryotic microorganisms, often unicellular, that do not fit into the other eukaryotic kingdoms (plants, animals, fungi).

  • Nucleoid

    A region within prokaryotic cells where the DNA is located, not enclosed by a membrane, unlike the nucleus in eukaryotic cells.

  • Chromosomes

    Threadlike structures composed of DNA and proteins, found in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells, carrying genetic information essential for inheritance and cell function.

  • Genetic Material

    Molecule that carries genetic instructions for the development, functioning, growth, and reproduction of all known organisms and many viruses.

  • Mitochondria

    Organelle in eukaryotic cells that generates ATP through cellular respiration, often referred to as the "powerhouse" of the cell.

  • Ribosomes

    Cellular structures that synthesize proteins by translating messenger RNA into polypeptide chains, found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.

  • Chloroplast

    Organelle in eukaryotic cells where photosynthesis occurs, converting light energy into chemical energy stored in glucose.

  • Nucleolus

    A dense region within the nucleus where ribosomal RNA (rRNA) synthesis and ribosome assembly occur.

  • Cell Wall

    A rigid outer layer found in plant cells, bacteria, fungi, and some protists, providing structural support and protection.

  • Bacterium

    A single-celled prokaryotic organism lacking a nucleus and organelles, with DNA located in a nucleoid region.