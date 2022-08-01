in this video, we're going to talk about pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and so pro carry ah, tick and you carry ah, tick are actually the broadest and the most distinct groupings of all life. And the reason for this is because pro carry ah tick cells actually includes two different domains of life. It includes both domain bacteria, and it also includes domain archaea as well, and so both bacteria and archaea are considered pro carry. Ah, tick. Now, pro carry attic cells specifically do not have an organ. L called a nucleus, and so pro carry attic cells do not have a nucleus, whereas you carry attic cells. On the other hand, these ourselves that do have a nucleus along with other membrane bound organelles as well. And so what you'll notice is in pro carry, ah, tick and Eukaryotic. Comparing the two words. They both have this Cario route, and the Correo route is actually referring to the Colonel. And it's referring to the kernel of the cell, which is the nucleus. And so correo is referring to nucleus, and both the Cario route are found in both of these words. So both of them are referring to the nucleus. And really, what's different? Are the roots here pro and you as we, uh, kind of highlighted up above pro and use what makes these two words different from each other? So we focus on these routes. We can better understand the meaning of pro carry attic and eukaryotic, and so pro is a route that means before and so, if you put it together, you get pro or before the colonel or the nucleus, so before the nucleus before the nucleus is pretty much referring to not having the nucleus because it's before the nucleus and the U prefix actually means good. And so, putting this together with the cario, you get good nucleus, and that means that it does have a good nucleus or just the nucleus. And so hopefully that can help you distinguish between pro carry attic and eukaryotic. A little bit better eso down below. We're gonna take a look at this table here of pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, so notice that the table has these column headers that air the domains of life, the cell type, the nucleus organelles, cell size and cellular Garrity and so of course for the domains of life. We know that there are three domains of life. There are domain bacteria, domain, archaea and domain. You Kariya. Now both bacteria and archaea are, uh, collectively going to be the same cell type of pro carry. Ah, tick on. This is because in terms of the nucleus, both bacteria and archaea, they do not have a nucleus, which means that the nucleus is absent now. On the other hand, of course, you carry a are going to be eukaryotic cells, and eukaryotic cells specifically do have a nucleus. So here we can say that the nucleus is present now, in terms of other membrane bound organelles pro carry attic cells, including bacteria and archaea. They do not have membrane bound organelles, so they will be both absent here. But of course, in Eukaryotic Cell's organelles are going to be present and moving forward. In our course, we'll talk about Ah lot of these different types of organelles found in eukaryotic cells. Now, once again, in terms of cell size, it's really important to note that pro carry attic cells are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells, which are significantly larger on, so you can see here that pro carry attic cells. They They can range in size, of course, but they're going to be about one micro meter here in diameter, whereas eukaryotic cells, which can also range in their sizes, are going to be much larger on average. So here we have 100 micro meter, so you can see that eukaryotic cells can be up to 100 times larger than pro carry attic cells in some cases. Now, in terms of cellular charity, it's important to note that pro carry attic cells, including bacteria and archaea, are actually uni cellular, meaning that they're on Lee made up of one single cell since it uni means one or singular. Whereas, of course, uh, eukaryotic cells. Uh, they can either be uni cellular or single celled, or they can be multi cellular. And so the multi cellular organisms that you're aware of are all going to be eukaryotic. And this is, of course, where humans fall. Humans are multi cellular, and so this year concludes our introduction to pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and we'll be able to continue to talk Mawr and Maura about the differences between the two as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

