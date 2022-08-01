5. Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
in this video, we're going to talk about pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and so pro carry ah, tick and you carry ah, tick are actually the broadest and the most distinct groupings of all life. And the reason for this is because pro carry ah tick cells actually includes two different domains of life. It includes both domain bacteria, and it also includes domain archaea as well, and so both bacteria and archaea are considered pro carry. Ah, tick. Now, pro carry attic cells specifically do not have an organ. L called a nucleus, and so pro carry attic cells do not have a nucleus, whereas you carry attic cells. On the other hand, these ourselves that do have a nucleus along with other membrane bound organelles as well. And so what you'll notice is in pro carry, ah, tick and Eukaryotic. Comparing the two words. They both have this Cario route, and the Correo route is actually referring to the Colonel. And it's referring to the kernel of the cell, which is the nucleus. And so correo is referring to nucleus, and both the Cario route are found in both of these words. So both of them are referring to the nucleus. And really, what's different? Are the roots here pro and you as we, uh, kind of highlighted up above pro and use what makes these two words different from each other? So we focus on these routes. We can better understand the meaning of pro carry attic and eukaryotic, and so pro is a route that means before and so, if you put it together, you get pro or before the colonel or the nucleus, so before the nucleus before the nucleus is pretty much referring to not having the nucleus because it's before the nucleus and the U prefix actually means good. And so, putting this together with the cario, you get good nucleus, and that means that it does have a good nucleus or just the nucleus. And so hopefully that can help you distinguish between pro carry attic and eukaryotic. A little bit better eso down below. We're gonna take a look at this table here of pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, so notice that the table has these column headers that air the domains of life, the cell type, the nucleus organelles, cell size and cellular Garrity and so of course for the domains of life. We know that there are three domains of life. There are domain bacteria, domain, archaea and domain. You Kariya. Now both bacteria and archaea are, uh, collectively going to be the same cell type of pro carry. Ah, tick on. This is because in terms of the nucleus, both bacteria and archaea, they do not have a nucleus, which means that the nucleus is absent now. On the other hand, of course, you carry a are going to be eukaryotic cells, and eukaryotic cells specifically do have a nucleus. So here we can say that the nucleus is present now, in terms of other membrane bound organelles pro carry attic cells, including bacteria and archaea. They do not have membrane bound organelles, so they will be both absent here. But of course, in Eukaryotic Cell's organelles are going to be present and moving forward. In our course, we'll talk about Ah lot of these different types of organelles found in eukaryotic cells. Now, once again, in terms of cell size, it's really important to note that pro carry attic cells are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells, which are significantly larger on, so you can see here that pro carry attic cells. They They can range in size, of course, but they're going to be about one micro meter here in diameter, whereas eukaryotic cells, which can also range in their sizes, are going to be much larger on average. So here we have 100 micro meter, so you can see that eukaryotic cells can be up to 100 times larger than pro carry attic cells in some cases. Now, in terms of cellular charity, it's important to note that pro carry attic cells, including bacteria and archaea, are actually uni cellular, meaning that they're on Lee made up of one single cell since it uni means one or singular. Whereas, of course, uh, eukaryotic cells. Uh, they can either be uni cellular or single celled, or they can be multi cellular. And so the multi cellular organisms that you're aware of are all going to be eukaryotic. And this is, of course, where humans fall. Humans are multi cellular, and so this year concludes our introduction to pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and we'll be able to continue to talk Mawr and Maura about the differences between the two as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video
Problem
Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
A
Bacteria & Eukarya.
B
Archaea & Fungi.
C
Bacteria & Archaea.
D
Bacteria & Protista.
Features of Bacterial Cells
in this video, we're going to talk about some features of bacterial cells, which we know are pro carry attic cells that do not have a nucleus. Now bacteria are actually the most abundant and the most diverse organisms on earth. And that's because bacteria are the most ancient organisms on earth. They're the ones that have been around the longest. Now, bacterial DNA is specifically circular and its shape and again because bacteria are pro carry attic and they do not have a nucleus. The circular DNA is going to be found in a region that's called the new Clee oId. And so the nuclear oId is just the name of the specific region where the bacteria's circular DNA can be found. Now bacteria, like all cells, have structures that air called ribosomes and ribosomes will get to talk more about these later in our course. But really, what you need to know is that ribosomes are found in every single cell, and ribosomes are specifically used for building proteins. Now, once again, all cells have ribosomes, including bacteria. But bacteria specifically have really, really small ribosomes that we call 70 s ribosomes and the S. Here is something that we're not gonna worry about in our courses. Just a unit. Uh, that's referring to the size here of the ribs. Um, and the 70 here is just the number that goes along with the unit now, bacteria, they have really small ribosomes. And when bacteria divide or multiply into more cells, they divide by a process that's known as binary vision. And so binary fission is a simple process in, uh, with respect to how eukaryotic cells divide, which is a much more complex process. So let's take a look at our image down below so that we can clear some of these things up. So notice that we're showing you the bacterial cell here and notice that the d n a. That we see right here. This blue circle represents this circular DNA that bacteria have, and the circular DNA is found in the region called the nuclear oId. And so, once again, the nuclear oId is just the region where the circular DNA can be found within bacteria. Now, also noticed that throughout the cell we have all of these orange dots and these orange dots represent Reiber zone. So notice that we're zooming in here So one of these orange dots and, uh, ribosomes again. We'll talk Maura about them later in our course, but basically, they are specific for building proteins. And so all cells have ribosomes. But once again, bacteria, they have really, really small ribosomes that we call 70 s ribosomes. And so this here is representing a 70 s ride is, um, a small rivals, um, that bacteria cells have. And so this here concludes our introduction to the features of bacterial cells and we'll be able to compare this to features of eukaryotic cells as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.
A
A membrane-enclosed nucleus.
B
Mitochondria.
C
The nucleoid.
D
Ribosomes.
Features of Eukaryotic Cells
So now that we've talked about some features of pro carry attic cells in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to talk about some features of eukaryotic cells now eukaryotic cells. Unlike pro carry attic cells, they actually contain several membrane bound organelles that includes a nucleus. And so eukaryotic cells do have a nucleus. Unlike pro carry attic cells that do not have a nucleus. Now, Eukaryotic DNA is actually linear in its shape. Unlike pro carry attic DNA, which is circular in its shape. Now, Eukaryotic DNA is actually going to be found on the inside of the nucleus that it contains, whereas once again, pro carry attic cells do not have a nucleus, so their DNA is not found inside of the nucleus. Instead, recall that pro carry attic sells their DNA is found inside of the nuclear oId, and so don't confuse the nucleus with the nuclear. OId now also recall from our last lesson video that all cells have these structures called ribosomes that make proteins, and we'll get to talk more about ribosomes later in our course. But we know all cells have ribosomes recall from our last lesson video pro carry attic cells have really, really small 70 s ribosomes but eukaryotic cells on the other hand, or you carry outs. They have really, really large ribosomes that we call 80 s rhizomes. And so they're larger and also eukaryotic cells. Or you corrodes instead of dividing by binary fission like pro carry attic cells, eukaryotic cells. When they divide, they divide by ah, process called my toe sis and psychokinesis, which we'll get to talk more about my toasts and psychokinesis later in our course. But we should know that eukaryotic cells divide by, um, or complicated process called mitosis in psychokinesis. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this eukaryotic cell, one thing to note is that there are lots of membrane bound organelles on the inside of the eukaryotic cells. There's a lot more going on on the inside of a eukaryotic cell than a pro carry attic cell, and eukaryotic cells, we know, are much, much larger. So because they're much larger, that can fit. So maney mawr organelles membrane bound organelles. Now notice that eukaryotic cells, they do have a nucleus which is represented by this circle that you see here and on the inside of the nucleus. That's where you'll find the d n a of the cell and recall eukaryotic cells. They specifically have DNA that is linear in its shape. And so it's linear, like what we see here. So we can label this as linear DNA and notice that these little blue circles that we see throughout represent ribosomes and so zooming in tow one of these little blue circles here you can see this represents the Eukaryotic Riva Zone, which we know is going to be quite large, and it's going to be a large 80 s ride his own. And so, once again, the number here is going to imply with the size and the S is just a new Bree V ation for a fancy unit that we're not really going to talk about in this course. And so once again, zooming into the right resume of the eukaryotic cell, it is going to be larger. It is a larger 80 s, right is, um and so this here concludes our introduction to some of the features of eukaryotic cells and as we move forward in our course will be able to talk mawr and mawr about these cells. So I'll see you all in our next video
Problem
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?
A
Nucleus.
B
Mitochondria.
C
Chloroplasts.
D
Nucleolus.
Recap: Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells
in this video, we're going to do a recap of pro carry attic versus Eukaryotic cells. And so notice down below. We have this chart and the chart is broken up into three different sections. We've got the left section over here, which is all about pro carry attic cells. Then we have the right section over here in green, which is all about eukaryotic cells. And then in the middle here we have features of both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. And so what you'll notice is through the numbering that we have over here and over here is that pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells really have eight key differences. And so we're gonna go through the differences first, and then we'll wrap up talking about the similarities. So the first and major key difference between pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells is that pro carry attic once again have no nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells, they do have a nucleus. Now, also, their size is really different. So pro carry attic cells tend to be much, much smaller, only somewhere between one and 10 micro meters, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they are much, much larger and they could be between 10 to micro meters on average. And so that's significantly larger. And this means that pro carry attic cells because they're smaller, they're gonna be less complex. Whereas eukaryotic cells that are larger they're going to be Mawr complex now pro carry attic cells There on Lee going to be uni cellular made up of Onley one single cell, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they can either be uni cellular or they can be multi cellular as well. So all multi celled organisms are gonna be eukaryotic. Now, in terms of the d n, a pro carry attic cells have circular DNA in shape, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they have DNA that is linear in its shape. Now pro carry attic cells. They have absolutely no membrane bound organelles, whereas eukaryotic cells, they do have membrane bound organelles. Now, in terms of the type of cell division pro carry attic cells, they divide by a process called binary fission, which is much more simple than the process that eukaryotic cells divide by. And that is going to be might assis uh, and psychokinesis. And so we'll talk more about my toe, sis and psychokinesis. Later, in our course in a different video and then last but not least, pro carry attic cells have very, very small ribosomes that we call 70 s Ribosomes, where the 70 here is going to be, uh, implying the size here that they're smaller, whereas eukaryotic cells, they have larger 80 s ribosomes. So the 80 here is larger than 70. And that's why eukaryotic cells have larger ribosomes. Now, those are the eight key differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. But once again they do have some similarities that we have here in the middle. And so both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells are going to have a cell membrane. All cells have a cell membrane, and we'll get to talk more about the cell membrane in a different part of our course Now. Also, both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells contain the major biomolecules that we talked about in some of our previous lesson videos, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids and lipids. So both pro carry ah, tick and eukaryotic cells take advantage of these major biomolecules here. And so this year really concludes our recap of pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and we'll be able to apply the concept that we've learned here as we move forward through our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
A
Prokaryotes have DNA that floats freely in the cytoplasm.
B
Prokaryotes are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells.
C
Prokaryotes do not have ribosomes like eukaryotic cells.
D
a and b.
E
a, b, and c
Problem
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
A
Contains DNA as the genetic material.
B
Contains a protective cell wall or cell membrane.
C
Contains a fluid-like portion called the cytoplasm.
D
Contains a nucleus that stores the genetic material.
Problem
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
A
Bacterium.
B
Plant cell.
C
Animal cell.
D
Bacterial cell or a plant cell.
E
Plant cell or an animal cell.
