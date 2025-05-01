Back
How are plant cells and human cells different? Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while human cells (animal cells) do not; both are eukaryotic but differ in these structures. How are plant and animal cells different? Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not; animal cells may have centrioles and lysosomes, which are generally absent in plant cells. How are plant cells and human cells different? Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, which are not found in human (animal) cells. What does the root 'karyo' refer to in the terms prokaryotic and eukaryotic? 'Karyo' refers to the nucleus, or the 'kernel' of the cell. Both terms use this root to indicate a relationship to the nucleus. Which two domains of life are classified as prokaryotic? The domains Bacteria and Archaea are both classified as prokaryotic. They lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles. Where is the DNA located in a prokaryotic cell, and what is its shape? In prokaryotic cells, DNA is found in the nucleoid region and is circular in shape. This contrasts with eukaryotic cells, where DNA is linear and located inside the nucleus. What is the main difference in ribosome size between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells? Prokaryotic cells have smaller 70S ribosomes, while eukaryotic cells have larger 80S ribosomes. The 'S' refers to a unit of measurement for ribosome size. How do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells differ in their methods of cell division? Prokaryotic cells divide by binary fission, a simple process. Eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis and cytokinesis, which are more complex processes. What is a key similarity shared by all prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells? Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells have a cell membrane. They also contain essential biomolecules like carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids. What does the prefix 'pro-' in prokaryotic mean, and how does it relate to the cell's structure? The prefix 'pro-' means 'before,' indicating that prokaryotic cells existed before the evolution of a nucleus. This means prokaryotic cells do not have a nucleus.
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #10
