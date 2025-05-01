Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How are plant and animal cells different? Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not; animal cells may have centrioles and lysosomes, which are generally absent in plant cells.

What does the root 'karyo' refer to in the terms prokaryotic and eukaryotic? 'Karyo' refers to the nucleus, or the 'kernel' of the cell. Both terms use this root to indicate a relationship to the nucleus.

Which two domains of life are classified as prokaryotic? The domains Bacteria and Archaea are both classified as prokaryotic. They lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

Where is the DNA located in a prokaryotic cell, and what is its shape? In prokaryotic cells, DNA is found in the nucleoid region and is circular in shape. This contrasts with eukaryotic cells, where DNA is linear and located inside the nucleus.