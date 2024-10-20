Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
Pyruvate Oxidation
The process converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2, enabling entry into the Krebs cycle without producing ATP, in aerobic cellular respiration.
Acetyl CoA
A molecule formed from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation, essential for entering the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration.
NADH
A high-energy electron carrier formed during pyruvate oxidation, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration.
Carbon Dioxide
A colorless gas produced during pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration, essential for photosynthesis and a key greenhouse gas.