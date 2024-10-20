Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pyruvate Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Back
Pyruvate Oxidation definitions
How well do you know this?
1/4

  • Pyruvate Oxidation

    The process converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2, enabling entry into the Krebs cycle without producing ATP, in aerobic cellular respiration.

  • Acetyl CoA

    A molecule formed from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation, essential for entering the Krebs cycle in aerobic respiration.

  • NADH

    A high-energy electron carrier formed during pyruvate oxidation, crucial for transferring electrons to the electron transport chain in aerobic respiration.

  • Carbon Dioxide

    A colorless gas produced during pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration, essential for photosynthesis and a key greenhouse gas.