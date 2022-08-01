in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to Piru oxidation. And so first, we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that the first stage of cellular respiration, or like Allah assists actually results in the production of two pyre of it molecules. And these two pirouette molecules that are produced during like Kalle Assis are then transported to the mitochondrial matrix and in the mitochondrial matrix. This is where the second stage of cellular respiration will occur. And so Piru oxidation is the second step of cellular respiration. And so Piru oxidation is going to convert each of the Piru molecules that were produced into a molecule that's known as a Segal Co. A. And so, once again, Piru oxidation is going to occur in the mitochondrial matrix. And because Piru oxidation is the second step of cellular respiration and makes it pretty easy to remember that Piru oxidation is going to produce two acetyl COA a molecules two and A D H molecules and two C 02 or carbon dioxide molecules just from one glucose that originally enters the cell. And so what we can see down below in our image here is that we're showing you the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration and in our previous lesson video we already covered like Collis is so we could go ahead and give this a check. And Glen Collis is again recall results in the production of two pair of it molecules which end up getting transported to the mitochondrial matrix. And so you can see that the second stage of Arabic cellular respiration Piru oxidation occurs inside of the mitochondria and the mitochondria is in the background right here and so down below. What we can see is another image showing a little bit more details of Piru, of it oxidation. And so, as its name implies with Piru oxidation, piru of it, which is the molecule that it starts with, is going to end up getting oxidize, which means that Pirou is going to lose electrons. And when Peruvian loses electrons, what ends up gaining the electrons are these n a D plus which become an a D. H when they gain the electrons. And so Piru via oxidation ends up producing two and a d. H and also noticed that each of these black circles in the pirogue Bates represent carbon atoms, and so each pair of it has three carbon atoms. But notice that one of the carbon atoms from each of the Piru Bates is going to get lost as a co two molecule. And so to co two molecules get produced, and these two co two carbons get converted into CO two and the other, uh, carbons of the Piru. They end up getting attached to these co a molecules, and so that ends up producing two molecules of a Seattle coat. A. And so you can see one molecule of acetyl coa a here and second molecule of acetyl coa a here and so ultimately, what you can see is that Peruvian oxidation ends up producing two and a. D. H two c o twos and to a Seattle Coetzee's. And so it's helpful to know that because Perevi Oxidation is the second step of cellular respiration second step that makes it easy to remember that it produces two and a DHS to C O twos and to a Seattle Coetzee's. And so really, this here concludes our introduction to Piru oxidation, and you can see that these two a seal Coetzee's that are produced are going to make their way to the third step of cellular respiration, which is the Krebs cycle, and we'll get to talk about that as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

