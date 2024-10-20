Skip to main content
Pyruvate Oxidation quiz Flashcards

Pyruvate Oxidation quiz
  • What is the second step of aerobic cellular respiration?

    Pyruvate Oxidation is the second step of aerobic cellular respiration.

  • What molecules are transformed during Pyruvate Oxidation?

    2 pyruvate molecules are transformed during Pyruvate Oxidation.

  • What are the products of Pyruvate Oxidation?

    The products of Pyruvate Oxidation are 2 Acetyl CoA molecules, 2 NADH molecules, and 2 carbon dioxide molecules.

  • Does Pyruvate Oxidation produce ATP?

    No, Pyruvate Oxidation does not produce ATP.

  • What is the role of Acetyl CoA in cellular respiration?

    Acetyl CoA is utilized in the Krebs cycle to be broken down into other parts required for cellular respiration.

  • How many NADH molecules are produced during Pyruvate Oxidation?

    2 NADH molecules are produced during Pyruvate Oxidation.

  • What happens to the electrons during the formation of NADH in Pyruvate Oxidation?

    The electrons are given to the NADH molecules during Pyruvate Oxidation.

  • What is the fate of the carbon atoms from pyruvate in Pyruvate Oxidation?

    The carbon atoms from pyruvate are released as 2 carbon dioxide molecules.

  • Which step in aerobic cellular respiration does not create ATP?

    Pyruvate oxidation is the only step in aerobic cellular respiration that does not create ATP.

  • What process follows pyruvate oxidation in aerobic cellular respiration?

    The Krebs cycle follows pyruvate oxidation in aerobic cellular respiration.

  • What is the initial substrate for pyruvate oxidation?

    The initial substrate for pyruvate oxidation is pyruvate, which is produced from glycolysis.

  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from glycolysis?

    2 pyruvate molecules are produced from glycolysis.

  • What is the significance of NADH in cellular respiration?

    NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain, which is crucial for ATP production in cellular respiration.

  • What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation in cellular respiration?

    The main purpose of pyruvate oxidation is to convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, which can enter the Krebs cycle.

  • What are the three main products of Pyruvate Oxidation?

    The three main products of Pyruvate Oxidation are Acetyl CoA, NADH, and carbon dioxide.