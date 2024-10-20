Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Redox Reactions definitions Flashcards

Back
Redox Reactions definitions
How well do you know this?
1/8

  • Glucose

    A simple sugar and primary energy source for cells, undergoing oxidation to donate electrons to NAD+, forming NADH in metabolic processes.

  • NAD+

    An oxidized electron carrier that accepts electrons during cellular respiration, converting to NADH.

  • NADH

    A reduced form of an electron carrier that stores energy by accepting electrons during glucose oxidation.

  • Electron Carrier

    A molecule that transports electrons during cellular respiration, facilitating energy production by alternating between oxidized and reduced states.

  • Oxidation

    The process where a molecule loses electrons, often increasing its oxidation state, typically involving the transfer of electrons to an electron acceptor.

  • Reduction

    The gain of electrons by a molecule, atom, or ion, often accompanied by a decrease in oxidation state.

  • Electrons

    Negatively charged subatomic particles involved in chemical reactions, energy transfer, and redox processes, crucial for cellular respiration and metabolism.

  • FADH2

    A molecule that acts as an electron carrier, accepting electrons during cellular respiration to form FADH2, which then donates electrons to the electron transport chain for ATP production.