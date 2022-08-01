in this video, we're going to introduce electron carriers specifically and a D H and f a d h two. And so it's important to note is that many biological processes that we're going to talk about moving forward in our course, including cellular respiration, conduct redox reactions using electron carriers. And so these electron carriers air going to be helpful to perform Redox reactions. And so electron carriers such as, for example, n a. D H and F a d H two are each going to carry or transport a maximum of two electrons. And so these N a. T h and F A d H two electron carriers can shuttle electrons to different locations within a cell. Kind of like an electron taxicab. And so really, you can think of any D H and F A. D. H two as electron taxicabs, and we'll be able to see that down below and our image now. It's also important to note that n a D plus and F a d. R the oxidized forms of n a. D H and F a. D H two, respectively. And so recall that oxidized we think of Leo, and we know that Leo the lion goes girl, And so the Oh, and the, uh, Leo here represents oxidation. And so this means that n a d plus an f a d are both going to have less electrons. They're going to have lost electrons in comparison to n a. D h and F a d h two. So let's take a look at our image down below to clear some of this stuff up. And so these electron carriers that we're gonna be talking about a D h and F a D H two again, they really act like electron taxicabs. And so notice here in this image, we're showing you an electron taxi cab and over here on the left hand side noticed that we have the empty form of the electron taxicab. But of course, when this electron taxicab picks up its two passengers, these two electrons, it's going to become a full taxi cab. And so over here we have the two electrons inside of this electron taxicab. And so, really, this is what an a D H and F a d h to act as as thes electron taxicabs and so notice that n a D. H will form when the oxidized form the N a. D plus the empty taxi cab version basically picks up its two passengers. These two electrons along with the hydrogen I am, and it forms N a d h. And so you can see that in a d. H. Is carrying these two electrons these two passengers of the taxi cab, if you will. But it also picks up a hydrogen atom as well. And when we take a look at F a d over here, this is the empty taxi cab version of F a. D. This electron carrier. But when it picks up its two passengers thes two electrons, it also picks up to hydrogen ions as well. And it becomes F A. D H two and F a. D. H two is the full taxicab version off this electron carrier. Now, one way to help you guys remember, Ah helpful memory tool to help you remember that N a D h and F a D h two are the full taxicab versions is to just think that n a. D H and F A. D H two are just a little bit heavier and they're a little bit heavier because they're gaining electrons in the hydrogen, they gain electrons and hydrogen. And so the ones that have h and them are just gonna be a little bit heavier. And so those they're going to be the full taxicab versions here and here. And so what? You'll notice what you'll learn as we move forward. In our course, talking about cellular respiration is that during cellular respiration, these electrons carried by an A. D h and F A. D H two are going to go toe what's known as the electron transport chain, which is the final stage of cellular respiration. And again, we'll get to talk Mawr and Maura about this as we move forward in our course. But for now, what you can see is that this full electron taxicab here notice one of the electrons is asking, Where are we going? And the other electrons responding to the electron transport chain. Duh. And so you can remember that moving forward in our course, we're gonna learn that these any D. H is and f a. D. H two are going to take their electrons to the electron transport chain during cellular respiration. But this year concludes our brief introduction to electron carriers and a D H and F A. D H two, and we'll be able to get some practice applying the concept that we've learned here as we move forward in our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

