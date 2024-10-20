Redox Reactions exam Flashcards
Redox Reactions exam
- Redox ReactionsReactions involving the transfer of electrons between molecules.
- OxidationThe process of losing one or more electrons.
- ReductionThe process of gaining one or more electrons.
- What does NADH stand for?Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (reduced form).
- What is the role of NADH and FADH2 in cellular respiration?They act as electron carriers, transporting electrons to the electron transport chain.
- NAD+The oxidized form of NADH, having lost electrons.
- FADThe oxidized form of FADH2, having lost electrons.
- What mnemonic helps remember oxidation and reduction?LEO the lion says GER (Losing Electrons is Oxidation, Gaining Electrons is Reduction).
- Electron Transport ChainThe final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred to produce ATP.
- What happens during oxidation?A molecule loses electrons.
- What happens during reduction?A molecule gains electrons.
- Electron CarriersMolecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons during cellular respiration.
- Why are NADH and FADH2 called 'electron taxi cabs'?Because they transport electrons to different locations within a cell.
- What is the charge of an electron?Negative.
- What does FADH2 stand for?Flavin adenine dinucleotide (reduced form).
- What is the significance of NAD+ and FAD in redox reactions?They are the oxidized forms that can accept electrons to become NADH and FADH2.
- What is the relationship between oxidation and reduction?They occur simultaneously; one molecule is oxidized while another is reduced.
- What does the 'H' in NADH and FADH2 signify?The presence of hydrogen, indicating the reduced form of the molecules.
- What is the role of electrons in redox reactions?Electrons are transferred from one molecule to another, driving the reactions.
- Why is understanding redox reactions important?It is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy transfer in biological systems.
- What does the term 'oxidized' mean?A state where a molecule has lost electrons.
- What does the term 'reduced' mean?A state where a molecule has gained electrons.
- How do NADH and FADH2 differ in their electron carrying capacity?Both can carry a maximum of 2 electrons, but FADH2 also carries 2 hydrogen ions.
- What is the significance of the electron transport chain?It is where the energy from electrons is used to produce ATP during cellular respiration.
- What happens to NAD+ when it gains electrons?It becomes NADH.
- What happens to FAD when it gains electrons?It becomes FADH2.
- Why do oxidation and reduction always occur together?Because the electrons lost by one molecule are gained by another.
- What is the role of hydrogen ions in the formation of NADH and FADH2?They are picked up along with electrons to form the reduced versions of these carriers.