Redox Reactions exam Flashcards

  • Redox Reactions
    Reactions involving the transfer of electrons between molecules.
  • Oxidation
    The process of losing one or more electrons.
  • Reduction
    The process of gaining one or more electrons.
  • What does NADH stand for?
    Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (reduced form).
  • What is the role of NADH and FADH2 in cellular respiration?
    They act as electron carriers, transporting electrons to the electron transport chain.
  • NAD+
    The oxidized form of NADH, having lost electrons.
  • FAD
    The oxidized form of FADH2, having lost electrons.
  • What mnemonic helps remember oxidation and reduction?
    LEO the lion says GER (Losing Electrons is Oxidation, Gaining Electrons is Reduction).
  • Electron Transport Chain
    The final stage of cellular respiration where electrons are transferred to produce ATP.
  • What happens during oxidation?
    A molecule loses electrons.
  • What happens during reduction?
    A molecule gains electrons.
  • Electron Carriers
    Molecules like NADH and FADH2 that transport electrons during cellular respiration.
  • Why are NADH and FADH2 called 'electron taxi cabs'?
    Because they transport electrons to different locations within a cell.
  • What is the charge of an electron?
    Negative.
  • What does FADH2 stand for?
    Flavin adenine dinucleotide (reduced form).
  • What is the significance of NAD+ and FAD in redox reactions?
    They are the oxidized forms that can accept electrons to become NADH and FADH2.
  • What is the relationship between oxidation and reduction?
    They occur simultaneously; one molecule is oxidized while another is reduced.
  • What does the 'H' in NADH and FADH2 signify?
    The presence of hydrogen, indicating the reduced form of the molecules.
  • What is the role of electrons in redox reactions?
    Electrons are transferred from one molecule to another, driving the reactions.
  • Why is understanding redox reactions important?
    It is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy transfer in biological systems.
  • What does the term 'oxidized' mean?
    A state where a molecule has lost electrons.
  • What does the term 'reduced' mean?
    A state where a molecule has gained electrons.
  • How do NADH and FADH2 differ in their electron carrying capacity?
    Both can carry a maximum of 2 electrons, but FADH2 also carries 2 hydrogen ions.
  • What is the significance of the electron transport chain?
    It is where the energy from electrons is used to produce ATP during cellular respiration.
  • What is the mnemonic for remembering the process of oxidation and reduction?
    LEO the lion says GER.
  • What happens to NAD+ when it gains electrons?
    It becomes NADH.
  • What happens to FAD when it gains electrons?
    It becomes FADH2.
  • Why do oxidation and reduction always occur together?
    Because the electrons lost by one molecule are gained by another.
  • What is the role of hydrogen ions in the formation of NADH and FADH2?
    They are picked up along with electrons to form the reduced versions of these carriers.