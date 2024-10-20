Redox Reactions quiz Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
What happens to glucose when it donates electrons to NAD+?
The glucose molecule becomes oxidized.
What is the mnemonic to remember the difference between oxidation and reduction?
LEO says GER, which stands for 'Loss of Electrons is Oxidation' and 'Gain of Electrons is Reduction'.
What is the form of the electron carrier NAD+ before it accepts electrons?
NAD+ is the form of the electron carrier before it accepts electrons.
What does NAD+ become after it gains electrons?
NAD+ becomes NADH after it gains electrons.
What is the process called when a molecule loses electrons?
The process is called oxidation.
What is the process called when a molecule gains electrons?
The process is called reduction.
Which molecule is reduced when glucose donates electrons to it?
NAD+ is reduced to NADH.
What are the two types of electron carriers mentioned in the transcript?
The two types of electron carriers are NADH and FADH2.
What is the role of electron carriers in cellular respiration?
Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 harvest energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps.
What is the form of NAD+ after it has accepted two electrons?
The form of NAD+ after it has accepted two electrons is NADH.
What is the term for the energy stored in electrons carried by NADH and FADH2?
The energy stored in electrons carried by NADH and FADH2 is chemical energy.
What is the significance of the mnemonic 'LEO says GER' in redox reactions?
It helps remember that 'Loss of Electrons is Oxidation' and 'Gain of Electrons is Reduction'.
What happens to NAD+ during the oxidation of glucose?
NAD+ gains electrons and is reduced to NADH.
What is the relationship between oxidation and reduction in redox reactions?
Oxidation involves the loss of electrons, while reduction involves the gain of electrons.
What is the role of NADH in cellular respiration?
NADH acts as an electron carrier, transporting electrons to the electron transport chain.