Redox Reactions quiz Flashcards

Redox Reactions quiz
  • What happens to glucose when it donates electrons to NAD+?

    The glucose molecule becomes oxidized.

  • What is the mnemonic to remember the difference between oxidation and reduction?

    LEO says GER, which stands for 'Loss of Electrons is Oxidation' and 'Gain of Electrons is Reduction'.

  • What is the form of the electron carrier NAD+ before it accepts electrons?

    NAD+ is the form of the electron carrier before it accepts electrons.

  • What does NAD+ become after it gains electrons?

    NAD+ becomes NADH after it gains electrons.

  • What is the process called when a molecule loses electrons?

    The process is called oxidation.

  • What is the process called when a molecule gains electrons?

    The process is called reduction.

  • Which molecule is reduced when glucose donates electrons to it?

    NAD+ is reduced to NADH.

  • What are the two types of electron carriers mentioned in the transcript?

    The two types of electron carriers are NADH and FADH2.

  • What is the role of electron carriers in cellular respiration?

    Electron carriers like NADH and FADH2 harvest energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps.

  • What is the form of NAD+ after it has accepted two electrons?

    The form of NAD+ after it has accepted two electrons is NADH.

  • What is the term for the energy stored in electrons carried by NADH and FADH2?

    The energy stored in electrons carried by NADH and FADH2 is chemical energy.

  • What is the significance of the mnemonic 'LEO says GER' in redox reactions?

    It helps remember that 'Loss of Electrons is Oxidation' and 'Gain of Electrons is Reduction'.

  • What happens to NAD+ during the oxidation of glucose?

    NAD+ gains electrons and is reduced to NADH.

  • What is the relationship between oxidation and reduction in redox reactions?

    Oxidation involves the loss of electrons, while reduction involves the gain of electrons.

  • What is the role of NADH in cellular respiration?

    NADH acts as an electron carrier, transporting electrons to the electron transport chain.