Seedless Vascular Plants definitions Flashcards

Seedless Vascular Plants
Plants with vascular tissue that reproduce via spores, not seeds, have a dominant sporophyte stage, and require water for sperm to reach the egg. Examples include ferns, horsetails, and clubmosses.
Sporophyte
The diploid phase in a plant's life cycle that produces spores through meiosis, typically dominant in vascular plants, and grows from the fertilized egg.
Gametophytes
Haploid phase in plants producing gametes (sperm and eggs) via mitosis; small and short-lived in seedless vascular plants, requiring water for fertilization.
Homospores
Spores that are morphologically identical and give rise to bisexual gametophytes, common in seedless vascular plants.
Heterospore
Plants that produce two distinct types of spores: microspores (male) and megaspores (female), leading to separate male and female gametophytes.
Tracheophytes
Plants with lignin-reinforced vascular tissue, including ferns, horsetails, and clubmosses, that reproduce via spores and have a dominant sporophyte life cycle.
Vascular Tissue
Plant tissue system that transports water, nutrients, and sugars, reinforced with lignin, enabling structural support and efficient nutrient distribution.
Lycophytes
Seedless vascular plants with microphylls, including clubmosses, spikemosses, and quillworts, that reproduce via spores and require water for sperm to reach the egg.
Microphylls
Small leaves with a single, unbranched vein, found in lycophytes, providing basic vascular support.
Monelophytes
Seedless vascular plants with dominant sporophyte life cycles, including ferns and horsetails, requiring water for sperm to reach the egg and contributing to historical CO2 reduction and coal formation.
Sporangia
Structures on the undersides of fern leaves that produce and release spores for reproduction.
Sori
Clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves, responsible for spore production and dispersal.