Seedless Vascular Plants definitions Flashcards

Seedless Vascular Plants definitions

Seedless Vascular Plants definitions
  • Seedless Vascular Plants

    Plants with vascular tissue that reproduce via spores, not seeds, have a dominant sporophyte stage, and require water for sperm to reach the egg. Examples include ferns, horsetails, and clubmosses.

  • Sporophyte

    The diploid phase in a plant's life cycle that produces spores through meiosis, typically dominant in vascular plants, and grows from the fertilized egg.

  • Gametophytes

    Haploid phase in plants producing gametes (sperm and eggs) via mitosis; small and short-lived in seedless vascular plants, requiring water for fertilization.

  • Homospores

    Spores that are morphologically identical and give rise to bisexual gametophytes, common in seedless vascular plants.

  • Heterospore

    Plants that produce two distinct types of spores: microspores (male) and megaspores (female), leading to separate male and female gametophytes.

  • Tracheophytes

    Plants with lignin-reinforced vascular tissue, including ferns, horsetails, and clubmosses, that reproduce via spores and have a dominant sporophyte life cycle.

  • Vascular Tissue

    Plant tissue system that transports water, nutrients, and sugars, reinforced with lignin, enabling structural support and efficient nutrient distribution.

  • Lycophytes

    Seedless vascular plants with microphylls, including clubmosses, spikemosses, and quillworts, that reproduce via spores and require water for sperm to reach the egg.

  • Microphylls

    Small leaves with a single, unbranched vein, found in lycophytes, providing basic vascular support.

  • Monelophytes

    Seedless vascular plants with dominant sporophyte life cycles, including ferns and horsetails, requiring water for sperm to reach the egg and contributing to historical CO2 reduction and coal formation.

  • Sporangia

    Structures on the undersides of fern leaves that produce and release spores for reproduction.

  • Sori

    Clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves, responsible for spore production and dispersal.