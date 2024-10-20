Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator exam
  • Tropical Rainforest Biodiversity

    Tropical rainforests house over 50% of the world's species.

  • Savannah Climate

    Savannahs have a warm climate all year long with a long dry season.

  • Desert Precipitation

    Deserts are characterized by extremely low annual precipitation.

  • Vertical Layering

    What term describes the dense vegetation structure in tropical rainforests that creates diverse habitats?

  • Wildfires in Savannahs

    Frequent wildfires shape the ecosystem in savannahs.

  • Desert Temperature Variability

    Desert temperatures vary seasonally, daily, and regionally.

  • Adaptations in Deserts

    Plants and animals in deserts have evolved to conserve water and tolerate dry conditions.

  • Savannah Vegetation

    Savannahs feature expansive grasslands with scattered trees.

  • Tropical Rainforest Climate

    Tropical rainforests experience consistent high temperatures and significant rainfall.

  • Biomass in Tropical Rainforests

    Tropical rainforests are known for having extremely high biomass.

  • Savannah Wet Season

    What term describes the few months in savannahs with significantly high precipitation?

  • Desert Biomass

    Deserts have low biomass, meaning there is not a lot of life in general.

  • Ecological Dynamics

    Understanding terrestrial biomes is crucial for grasping what?

  • Tropical Rainforest Location

    Tropical rainforests are found on or along the equator.

  • Savannah Adaptations

    Many plant and animal species in savannahs have evolved adaptations to survive droughts and wildfires.

  • Desert Net Productivity

    Deserts have low net productivity, meaning they have low amounts of vegetation.

  • Savannah Location

    Savannahs are found along the equator in tropical and subtropical regions.

  • Rainforest Precipitation

    It upports the dense vegetation in tropical rainforests.

  • Desert Adaptations

    Must be done by plants and animals in deserts to evolve

  • Savannah Wildfires

    Natural disturbance common in savannahs due to the long dry season

  • Tropical Rainforest Layers

    A kind of structure created by dense vegetation in tropical rainforests.

  • Desert Classification

    Classifiy deserts as either hot or cold.

  • Savannah Dry Season

    A season in savannahs characterized by low precipitation.

  • Rainforest Species

    50% or more species found in Tropical rainforests.

  • Desert Water Scarcity

    An acute shortage of liquid water in desert biome.

  • Savannah Trees

    Differentiates savannahs from regular grasslands.

  • Rainforest Climate Graph

    A red line in a tropical rainforest climate graph.

  • Savannah Precipitation Graph

    Precipitation graph of a savannah that show about its wet and dry seasons.