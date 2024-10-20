Terrestrial Biomes: Near Equator exam Flashcards
Related flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Tropical Rainforest Biodiversity
Tropical rainforests house over 50% of the world's species.
Savannah Climate
Savannahs have a warm climate all year long with a long dry season.
Desert Precipitation
Deserts are characterized by extremely low annual precipitation.
Vertical Layering
What term describes the dense vegetation structure in tropical rainforests that creates diverse habitats?
Wildfires in Savannahs
Frequent wildfires shape the ecosystem in savannahs.
Desert Temperature Variability
Desert temperatures vary seasonally, daily, and regionally.
Adaptations in Deserts
Plants and animals in deserts have evolved to conserve water and tolerate dry conditions.
Savannah Vegetation
Savannahs feature expansive grasslands with scattered trees.
Tropical Rainforest Climate
Tropical rainforests experience consistent high temperatures and significant rainfall.
Biomass in Tropical Rainforests
Tropical rainforests are known for having extremely high biomass.
Savannah Wet Season
What term describes the few months in savannahs with significantly high precipitation?
Desert Biomass
Deserts have low biomass, meaning there is not a lot of life in general.
Ecological Dynamics
Understanding terrestrial biomes is crucial for grasping what?
Tropical Rainforest Location
Tropical rainforests are found on or along the equator.
Savannah Adaptations
Many plant and animal species in savannahs have evolved adaptations to survive droughts and wildfires.
Desert Net Productivity
Deserts have low net productivity, meaning they have low amounts of vegetation.
Savannah Location
Savannahs are found along the equator in tropical and subtropical regions.
Rainforest Precipitation
It upports the dense vegetation in tropical rainforests.
Desert Adaptations
Must be done by plants and animals in deserts to evolve
Savannah Wildfires
Natural disturbance common in savannahs due to the long dry season
Tropical Rainforest Layers
A kind of structure created by dense vegetation in tropical rainforests.
Desert Classification
Classifiy deserts as either hot or cold.
Savannah Dry Season
A season in savannahs characterized by low precipitation.
Rainforest Species
50% or more species found in Tropical rainforests.
Desert Water Scarcity
An acute shortage of liquid water in desert biome.
Savannah Trees
Differentiates savannahs from regular grasslands.
Rainforest Climate Graph
A red line in a tropical rainforest climate graph.
Savannah Precipitation Graph
Precipitation graph of a savannah that show about its wet and dry seasons.